How Eagles Can Beat Cowboys in Roob’s Random Observations

Thoughts on Greg Ward and Howie Roseman, what the Eagles have to do to win Sunday, more unbelievable wide receiver stats and what the Eagles are trying to do that's never been done.

It's all here in this weekend's edition of Roob's Random Eagles Observations!

1. I feel like the only way the Eagles can beat the Cowboys Sunday is if they force more turnovers than they commit. The Cowboys have more talent, the Eagles have a better coach, and the way the Cowboys run the ball, protect the quarterback and convert third downs, I don't know how the Eagles can win unless they're at worst +1 in turnover ratio. They've only won the turnover margin three times this year, and won all those games - Packers, Jets, Bears. They're 1-5 when they lose it - an overtime win over a 3-11 Giants team was the only exception - and 4-7 when they're +0 or worse. Under Doug Pederson the Eagles are 18-0 at home when they're +0 or better and 6-9 when they're -1 or worse. The last time they lost at the Linc when they had a +1 or better? It was the Saints playoff game in 2013. Protect the ball and take the ball away, and you win the game.

2. If the Eagles win the NFC East, they'll be the first team in NFL history to reach the playoffs in consecutive years after being 7-7 through 14 games.

3. I don't know if Greg Ward will ever be a star in the NFL, but one thing I love about his game is the quiet confidence he plays with. You could see it the first time Carson Wentz targeted him in the Seattle game. For a kid who had never caught an NFL pass he just looked so comfortable from the start. Like he belongs. There's something to be said for a guy who's played QB at the highest level. Ward quarterbacked Houston past No. 9 Florida State in the Peach Bowl before converting to wide receiver in the NFL, so you know the moment is never going to be too big for him. During his heyday - 2008 through 2013 - Jason Avant was one of the better slots in the league, averaging 45 catches for 552 yards per year. No reason Ward can't be that type of guy.

4. Only seven NFL players this year have a 40-yard run and a 40-yard catch. Only one has two of each. Miles Sanders.

5. The Eagles haven't played a single game this year in which they've outscored their opponent by more than four points in each half. Not one. They're either racing out to a hot start and hanging on for dear life or falling in a hole and trying to frantically rally. Really tough way to win, when you can't put a complete game together. The lack of consistency within games has been hugely disappointing.

6. I've been hard on Howie Roseman, and he's had his mis-steps, but you've got to give him credit for the Miles Sanders pick and for identifying Ward and Boston Scott as possible contributors and getting them onto the practice squad. Were the Eagles too slow to activate them? Probably. But what's most important is that they're here, they're Eagles and they're helping. As for Sanders, the kid is a flat-out stud. Howie nailed that pick.

7. The Eagles' biggest player evaluation issues have been on defense. Since 2003, the Eagles have drafted 25 defensive players in the first three round. ONE of those 25 has become a Pro Bowler, Fletcher Cox, and the only other ones who've even been above-average starters for a few years are Mike Patterson, Mychal Kendricks and Brandon Graham. I'll include Jordan Hicks, even though he was constantly hurt. That's one Pro Bowler and four above-average starters out of 25 premium-round picks in a 17-year span. This goes back a lot farther than Howie. This defense is in desperate need of young, elite, playmaking talent.

8. In the previous 17 years, from 1986 through 2002, the Eagles drafted 10 Pro Bowl defensive players in the first three rounds.

9. Whatever happens the next few weeks, a major theme of this offseason for the Eagles will be moving on from many of the key guys from the Super Bowl team. Nelson Agholor, Ronald Darby, Tim Jernigan, Nigel Bradham, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Darren Sproles, Vinny Curry and Jay Ajayi are probably gone, and Alshon Jeffery, Corey Clement, Jason Peters, Rodney McLeod, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and a couple others could be on their way out as well. The Eagles do understand that they have to get younger. The problem with moving on from so many key players? You have to find a way to replace them.

10. Eagles wide receivers have one catch over 30 yards (and none of 40 yards) in the last 12 games. One catch over 30 YARDS. Since WEEK 3. How is that even possible?

