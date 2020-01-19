How Close Were the Eagles to Keeping NFC Championship Hero Raheem Mostert?

Several years before his monster game for the 49ers over the Packers, Raheem Mostert was just another undrafted rookie trying to make the Eagles' roster. Before halftime of the NFC Championship Game, Mostert had already become only the 4th player in NFL postseason history with 160 rushing yards and three rushing TDs in a playoff game. Four years ago, he was an Eagle. Here's a story NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank wrote on about Mostert's preseason back in August of 2015.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Just when we were all set to concede a roster spot to Kenjon Barner, Raheem Mostert does this.

Fifteen carries for 69 yards, eight catches for 93 yards and quite a statement that if the Eagles are going to keep a fourth running back, it should be him.

Barner, a third-year pro from Oregon, was terrific the first few games of the preseason, with two punt returns for touchdowns, a 50-yard gain on a screen pass and a rushing touchdown.

Mostert, a rookie from Purdue, has quietly been very good playing in Barner's shadow, but with Barner getting just a couple touches Thursday night against the Jets, it was Mostert's turn to shine.

He became the first Eagle in at least 15 years with 60 or more yards both rushing and receiving in the same preseason game.

For what it's worth, only five Eagles in the last 50 years have had 60 rushing yards and 90 receiving yards in a regular-season game -- Brian Westbrook four times, Wilbert Montgomery three times and Timmy Brown, Ricky Watters and LeSean McCoy once each.

"I was just really trying to focus on the task at hand and trying to make a couple big plays out there and help the team out," Mostert said at his locker.

"That was my main focus. I thought I did a pretty good job, but there's always room for improvement. But I really tried my best and that's all I can do.

"I came in with focus, My mentality was I'm going to stick it out, I'm not going to quit, I'm going to keep fighting, keep pushing, and at the end of the day that's all anybody ever asks me to do in the NFL."

Mostert finished the preseason with 351 yards from scrimmage, most by an Eagle in a preseason in at least 20 years.

That's a ton of yards. Nearly 90 per game.

He averaged 4.0 yards on 39 carries and added 194 yards on 14 catches.

No back in the NFL had as many yards from scrimmage this preseason or as many total yards, including returns. He finished fourth in the NFL this preseason in receiving yards and fifth in rushing yards.

All of which guarantees Mostert absolutely nothing.

Barner's numbers were impressive too. And with DeMarco Murray, Ryan Mathews and Darren Sproles -- three Pro Bowlers -- there may not even be a spot on the 53-man roster for a fourth running back.

Final cuts are due Saturday, but head coach Chip Kelly is expected to trim the Eagles' roster on Friday afternoon.

"I'm not really too worried about it," Mostert said. "Whatever happens happens. I'm just going to continue to push and just do my thing. Honestly. I'm not too worried about the cuts. I'm going to just work on what I've got to work on, regardless."

Mostert was a two-time Big East sprint champ in college, but unlike most track guys that come to the NFL, he's a physical runner, a capable blocker and a polished receiver.

"When you look at some of those track guys, you're like, ‘OK, they're fast and that's about it. They can't catch, they can't block,'" Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley said. "He's totally different. He brings a lot to the table. He's aggressive, he can block, he can catch."

There's a school of thought that Barner, as a third-year pro who's bounced around the league a bit, will be easier to sneak through waivers if he's released. So you keep Mostert instead of leaving him unprotected and release Barner, hoping to add him to the practice squad.

The other school of thought says that Barner has done more than enough to warrant a roster spot and you keep him and let Mostert go, hoping nobody claims him, then bring him back on the practice squad.

The only certainty is that Mostert will be somewhere. Either on a 53 or on a practice squad.

Not that he wants to get released and start over somewhere else.

"I definitely think that [I'll be somewhere], but I'm not going to be happy about it," he said. "I know I can do a lot more and minimize the mistakes that I've had because I've had a lot of mistakes.

"It's all on what I put on film, that's what really matters. I've just got to continue to do the little things right in order to be special and be great for the team.

"Whatever the outcome is, I'm not too worried about it. I've just got to keep pushing, keep fighting. … Just to be the ultimate player."

