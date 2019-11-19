Hey Eagles Fans, the Sky Isn’t Falling

The sky isn't falling.

I know, I know, that's exactly what you want to hear less than 48 hours after a frustrating 17-10 loss to the New England Patriots. It's the truth, though.

Don't get me wrong. The Eagles were up 10-0 at home on Sunday and they should have won that game. It was right there for them and they came up short. And because of common opponents between the Eagles and Cowboys, the Patriots game was actually more important than the one upcoming against the Seahawks.

There were certainly things in that 17-10 loss that were concerning, mostly on the offensive side of the ball.

But they were things we already knew coming into Sunday; the receivers stink, there are no big plays, injuries hurt. We also learned the Eagles' defense might be legit.

So, believe it or not, the Eagles still have a good shot at making it into the playoffs.

Now, we have to remember that the outlook on the entire season has changed quite a bit. Coming into the year, we were talking about the Eagles' being one of the top teams in the league. That ship sailed a long time ago. The new bar is just trying to make it into the playoffs and Sunday hurt, but it didn't really hurt that much.

According to FiveThirtyEight, after beating the Lions on Sunday, the Cowboys have a 58 percent chance to win the division and the Eagles have a 42 percent chance.

This coming week, the Eagles are home against the Seahawks (8-2), while the Cowboys have to go on the road to face the Patriots (9-1).

Using FiveThirtyEight's playoff predictor, here's how next Sunday's outcomes will affect each team's chances to win the division, which is still their clearest way to a playoff spot:

Eagles and Cowboys lose

Cowboys: 64 percent

Eagles: 36 percent

Eagles and Cowboys win

Cowboys: 66 percent

Eagles: 34 percent

Eagles win, Cowboys lose

Eagles: 58 percent

Cowboys: 42 percent

Eagles lose, Cowboys win

Cowboys: 83 percent

Eagles: 17 percent

But here's the part where I remind you that after next weekend, the Eagles' remaining schedule is easier than the Cowboys' remaining schedule. From Week 13 on, Eagles' opponents have a winning percentage of .351, while Cowboys' opponents have a winning percentage of .460. The Cowboys aren't playing world-beaters, but I like the Eagles' chances of beating the Giants, Redskins and Dolphins more than the Cowboys' chances of beating the Bills, Bears and Rams.

Even if the Eagles lose to the Seahawks, they'd be 5-6 and still likely just one game behind the Cowboys, assuming they lose on the road to the Patriots and are 6-5. If that happens, the Eagles will have made life tough on themselves, but winning out is clearly a possibility. The big game will still be that Week 16 matchup at the Linc against the Cowboys. That might still decide the NFC East.

A quick reminder of division tiebreakers if it gets to that point:

1. Head to head

2. Division record

3. Common opponents

4. Conference record

If the Eagles beat the Cowboys in Week 16, they'd be 1-1 against each other. From there, it seems like both teams could be 5-1 in the division. That means it would come down to common opponents, which is where the Eagles took a hit in Week 11. But they still have the Packers and Jets on the Cowboys, who now have the Lions on the Eagles.

The Eagles' offense has to find a way to be better and we know that. But we're now in Week 12, so it's unlikely they just flip a switch. They're not going to be explosive, but if Carson Wentz can be more consistent, if they get a little more production from their weapons and if the Eagles' defense keeps it up, they should be able to keep themselves in the mix.

Remember, this isn't what any of us thought we'd be talking about in Week 12. This is the time of year when many thought we'd be talking about the Eagles' push to lock up the division and potentially earn a top seed in the NFC.

On a macro level, this team and the way it was put together is a problem. The Eagles were supposed to build a dynasty and they built a slightly above average team that has to try to claw its way into the playoffs. But on a micro level, the Eagles still have a pretty decent chance to do just that … claw into the playoffs.

So the ceiling might be low, but the sky isn't falling.





