Some might describe the Super Bowl LVII showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs as "biblical."

Well, a look at the portion of the Jewish Torah that, coincidentally, is being read in synagogues around the world this weekend might just prove that point.

The Torah portion (a section of the Five Books of Moses from the Jewish Bible) for this week is Yitro. It features Exodus chapters 18 and 19 and right there is the text is the translation of Hebrew words that names the teams.

"In Exodus 18 we find the word 'chiefs'... and then the immediate chapter right after it, Exodus 19, we find "eagles," Rabbi Eli Freedman of Philadelphia's Congregation Rodeph Shalom told NBC10's Matt DeLucia.

According to Freedman's interpretation, the Torah reading -- which will be recited in Shabbat services -- says that God tells Moses to set up a series of chiefs to help lead the people in Chapter 18 and then in Chapter 19 comes the poetic text "on eagles’ wings."

"This is the only place in the Torah where the two, eagles and chiefs, appear in the same section," Freedman said.

So, might this be a holy sign predicting Sunday's score?

"The 'chiefs' are mentioned in Chapter 18, the 'eagles' are mentioned in Chapter 19 .. 18 to 19 -- Eagles win," Freedman said with a smile.

Either way to game turns out its a win for the local communities as Rodeph Shalom has a charitable wager going with a Kansas City synagogue: When the Eagles win, the K.C. shul will donate to Philadelphia Youth Basketball, Freedman said. Should the Birds somehow lose, the Philly congregation will donate to a Kansas City diaper drive.

Fly Eagles, fly!