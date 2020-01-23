Guessing the Next Eagles Player to Make the Pro Bowl

This weekend, the NFL will hold it's annual Pro Bowl. The game itself doesn't really matter, but getting named a Pro Bowler still does.



The Eagles' Pro Bowlers this season: Brandon Brooks, Fletcher Cox, Zach Ertz, Jason Kelce, Rick Lovato and Lane Johnson.



In the hallway of the NovaCare Complex, the Eagles put up large images of every Eagles player who makes the Pro Bowl. I always like to take guesses about the next guy to go up on that wall.



I didn't have Lovato on my list last year but he will be up on that wall soon because Lovato was named to his first Pro Bowl this season.



By my count, there are 11 current Eagles who have made a Pro Bowl and have a spot on the hallway wall: Brooks, Cox, Ertz, Malcolm Jenkins, Johnson, Kelce, Jason Peters, Darren Sproles, Carson Wentz, DeSean Jackson and Lovato.



So those guys don't count as I try to guess the next player to get added:



Miles Sanders: He's coming off a very impressive rookie season and there's no reason to think he won't keep getting better. He seemed to get better every week in 2019. He had 1,327 yards from scrimmage, setting an Eagles franchise record and leading all rookies. And now he's going to be the feature guy to start the 2020 season. The hurdle here is that guys like Dalvin Cook, Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley all play in the NFC.



Derek Barnett: In his three NFL seasons, Barnett has become a pretty solid player. He just hasn't lived up to his first-round status. But we've seen flashes of how good he can be as a pass rusher. If he ever shows more consistency and gets those sack numbers up (6.5 in 2019 won't get it done) he has a shot. He has some talent and had 22 QB hits and 2 FF this year.



Brandon Graham: I thought 2019 was the year Graham reached double digits in sacks. He finished with 8.5 and will probably never get the credit he deserves for being a disrupter and run stopper. He'll be 32 soon so he's running out of chances.



Malik Jackson: Jackson was a Pro Bowler in 2017 but he hasn't been a Pro Bowler with the Eagles, so he qualifies for this list. He suffered a Lisfranc injury early in the last season and is 30 now but he has a chance to have a big 2020 season playing next to Fletcher Cox.



Cam Johnston: The young punter is coming off a pretty good season, averaging 46.4 yards per punt and 42.3 net average. He's first all-time for the Eagles in gross and net averages and he's getting better with directional punting. The guy who stands in his way is … well … Tress Way, who made his first Pro Bowl in 2019 but has been good for a while now.

