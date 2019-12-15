Greg Ward Plays Hero With Same Mindset That Got Him Here

LANDOVER, Maryland - As the game-winning touchdown pass off Carson Wentz's hand floated toward the back of the end zone, Greg Ward Jr. was thinking one thing.

It's pretty much the same thing he's been thinking about for the last few years.

"It's mine regardless," Ward said. "That was my whole mindset."

There was no doubt in Ward's mind that he was going to make that game-winning catch, just like there was no doubt he was going to be successful in the NFL.

No matter how long it took.

There really is something about the power of positivity.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old Ward soared high to catch the pass over former Pro Bowler Josh Norman in the back of the end zone. It gave the Eagles a lead with just 32 seconds remaining in their 37-27 win over the Redskins at FedEx Field.

On Sunday night, Ward was asked if he could have imagined making a catch like that when he was playing for the San Antonio Commanders of the short-lived Alliance of American Football.

Of course he could.

"You always think about big catches like that," Ward said. "It is truly a blessing to be in that position and in that environment. I am truly blessed."

It wasn't just the game-winning catch either. In fact, on the game-winning drive, he ended up with four catches for 40 yards. And five of his seven catches on Sunday came in the fourth quarter.

The former University of Houston quarterback, who was most recently called back up from the practice squad on Nov. 23, is pretty clutch.

In a wild season, Ward's journey has become one of the best stories of the year. Last week, Boston Scott credited Ward's positive attitude for some of his success. Scott said the two have become close friends over the last couple of years and travel to the team facility together. That constant positivity rubbed off on Scott.

Last week was the Boston Scott game. This week, Ward became the hero.

"You couldn't write a better story, man," said Scott, who got a little emotional. "And to see story after story develop like that, it's just insane man. God is just so good, man. I love seeing my boys eat. I love seeing my guys eat."

Ward went undrafted out of Houston in 2017. The 5-11 college quarterback had the athleticism to make it in the NFL but had to learn the position. Now, that background as a quarterback might be helping him succeed. Even Jason Kelce said his background as a linebacker helps him play center; so there really is something to this.

"I think he's able to see the field very similar to Carson because he played quarterback," Brandon Brooks said. "He's been doing it in practice all year, so I don't think anybody's shocked or surprised. I'm just happy that everybody else is seeing it now and he's getting the recognition he deserves. I'm happy for him."

In the last three years, Ward has been waived from the roster or cut from the practice squad a total of six times. His transaction history with the Eagles reads like a CVS receipt.

But he never gave up.

And his first NFL touchdown was a game-winner with 32 seconds remaining in a very important game. The football will be an early Christmas present for his mom.

"It just feels great, man," he said. "It's a blessing, man. Been through a lot. I'm here now, so that's all I'm worried about."

