Good Injury News! Eagles to Get Kamu Grugier-Hill Back

Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill has been cleared through concussion protocol and is expected to return to practice on Thursday and will be able to play against the Redskins Sunday.

The circumstances around Grugier-Hill's injury are a little mysterious, since he played the entire Dolphins game and didn't appear on the Eagles' injury report Thursday, four days after the game.

The Eagles didn't practice Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday after the Dolphins game because they had a long week leading up to the Monday Night Football game against the Giants this past Monday.

Grugier-Hill missed the Giants game, the fourth game he's missed this year. He missed the first three games of the season with a knee injury that he suffered the first week of training camp. Thursday's practice will be the Eagles' first since the Giants game.

Head coach Doug Pederson said Grugier-Hill first reported concussion symptoms last Thursday morning when he reported to the Nova-Care Complex.

Grugier-Hill has averaged 33 snaps per game in the nine games he's played, third-most among Eagles linebackers, behind Nigel Bradham (60) and Zach Brown (46), who's no longer with the team.

The Eagles were required to issue an injury report on Wednesday even though they didn't practice because of the Monday night game.

That report lists players' status as projections based on whether they would have participated if the Eagles did have a practice Wednesday.

According to that report, Nelson Agholor (knee), Derek Barnett (ankle) and Lane Johnson (ankle) would have missed practice.

Alshon Jeffery (ankle) is also listed on the injury report as "did not practice" since he is technically still on the 53-man roster, although his season is over and he's expected to be placed on Injured Reserve later this week.

Agholor said on Wednesday that his knee injury has been an issue much longer than he had let on.

The Eagles also listed Jalen Mills (elbow) and Jordan Howard as limited, which means they would have participated in parts of practice if there were one.

Howard has missed four games but has been listed as limited throughout his shoulder injury since he's cleared for non-contact drills but not contact.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles