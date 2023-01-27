Go Birds With a Delicious Eagles-Themed Steak Sandwich at Lou Bird's

Lou Bird’s chef Eli Fields made a special dish ahead of Sunday's matchup of the Philadelphia Eagles against the San Francisco 49ers.
Fields describes it as his take on the classic roast pork sandwich with a touch of Eagles green. It's shaved steak with sauce topped with broccoli rabe (green for the Eagles) and served with a wasabi aioli.
They will be serving it this weekend for takeout and dine-in, but if you want to make this Eagles-themed steak sandwich at home the recipe is below.
“The Lou Bird” Recipe (4 Servings)
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Ingredients
1.5 - 2 lbs thinly sliced beef
2 quarts beef stock
Sports
In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia
1/4 cup All-Purpose Flour
1/4 cup butter
9-12 slices of sharp provolone
2 bunches of broccoli rabe
2 tablespoons of wasabi paste
1 cup of mayonnaise
1/2 cup of salt
5 quarts of water
Directions
- Melt 1/4 cup of butter in a pot and once melted add in 1/4 cup of flour.
- Combine and continue to cook while mixing to create a roux. You want to cook this for a couple of minutes to cook out the flour flavor.
- Bring 2 quarts of beef stock to a boil and whisk in 1/2 of the roux. The stock should thicken to coat the back of a spoon but if not desired consistency add in more of the roux until desired results. Salt to taste.
- Add 1/2 cup of salt to 5 quarts of water and bring to a boil. Once boiling add in broccoli rabe until fork tender or desired texture (Approximately 3-4 minutes) and shock in ice water.
- Cut baguette to desired sandwich size. Place provolone cheese on 1 side of baguette and bake in 350 degree oven until cheese is melted
- Place thinly sliced beef in simmering at jus sauce and cook for 1-2 minutes
- Pull beef out of an jus and place on naked side of baguette. Spoon some additional au jus sauce over beef.
- Place cooked broccoli rabe (reheated if desired) on top of beef
- Combine 2 table spoons of wasabi paste with 1 cup of mayonnaise for dipping sauce