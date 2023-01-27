Go Birds With a Delicious Eagles-Themed Steak Sandwich at Lou Bird's

Lou Bird’s chef Eli Fields made a special dish ahead of Sunday's matchup of the Philadelphia Eagles against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fields describes it as his take on the classic roast pork sandwich with a touch of Eagles green. It's shaved steak with sauce topped with broccoli rabe (green for the Eagles) and served with a wasabi aioli.

They will be serving it this weekend for takeout and dine-in, but if you want to make this Eagles-themed steak sandwich at home the recipe is below.

“The Lou Bird” Recipe (4 Servings)

Ingredients

1.5 - 2 lbs thinly sliced beef

2 quarts beef stock

1/4 cup All-Purpose Flour

1/4 cup butter

9-12 slices of sharp provolone

2 bunches of broccoli rabe

2 tablespoons of wasabi paste

1 cup of mayonnaise

1/2 cup of salt

5 quarts of water

Directions