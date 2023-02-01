Gloucester City Schools Operating on Two-Hour Delay for Super Bowl

Good news for those in Gloucester City, New Jersey.

While everyone else is headed back to work and school first thing Monday morning following Super Bowl Sunday, the Gloucester City School District students and staff will have an extra two hours to sleep in before they have to return to school.

On Monday the school district sent out a text message letting parents know that all district schools will be on a two-hour delayed opening schedule on Monday, Feb. 13.

“It is a rare and special time for families to watch our local professional football team compete in the Super Bowl. We feel that it’s important to give students and staff the opportunity to enjoy the game with their families and still attend school & work the next day safely and well-rested,” the text message from the Gloucester School District stated.

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Arizona.