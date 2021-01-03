Giants Players Lose It Over Eagles' QB Switch Vs. Washington

Giants players lose it over Eagles' fourth-quarter tanking originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With their season's fate sealed, the Eagles already didn't have much to gain by playing hard against Washington in Week 17. So when they reached the fourth quarter and decided to pull maybe-QB-of-the-future Jalen Hurts to protect him from injury, it wasn't much of a surprise.

Well, except to Giants fans, who desperately needed the Eagles to keep trying VERY HARD in order to win the lowly NFC East.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Oh, and Giants players, too.

A number of players were pulling for the Eagles on Twitter heading into Sunday Night Football, uncharacteristic considering the normal animosity between the Birds and the G-Men.

So when the Eagles pulled Hurts to put in Nate Sudfeld, who hadn't played in a game since 2018, the same Giants players who were actively rooting for their in-division rivals online collectively threw up their hands in agony:

Why on gods green earth is Jalen Hurts not in the game — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) January 4, 2021

I think the eagles just hate us more than washington. That’s only thing that could make sense right? — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) January 4, 2021

....... — Blake Martinez (@Big__Blake50) January 4, 2021

Man they got Brucie out there playin QB 😭 — ADRIAN COLBERT (@AdrianColbert27) January 4, 2021

😐 — Julian Love (@julianlove27) January 4, 2021

Incredible.

But hey, let's be honest: you couldn't have really expected the Eagles to do anything positive tonight if you'd actually watched their first 15 games.

Welcome to being Eagles fans, Giants. This is the experience. Get used to it or get outta here and do better next year!

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube