Get Ready for Eagles vs. Giants with Federal Donuts' Fried Chicken Wings Recipe

Celebrity chef Michael Solomonov of Federal Donuts, Zahav and other famed Philly spots is ready for the Eagles to begin their playoff run this year.
And if you're looking for a tailgate-at-home treat to cook up on Saturday ahead of the NFC Divisional Round game against the New York Giants, look no further than Federal Donuts' incredible fried chicken wings recipe.
See how Solomonov and his crew make them in the video above, and check out the full how-to below.
The Chicken
- 4 lbs of chicken wings
- 2-3 quarts canola oil for frying
The Cure
- 1 ½ tablespoons salt
- 4 teaspoons onion powder
- 2 teaspoons dry mustard
The Batter
- 3 cups cornstarch
- 1 ½ cups all purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 3 cups cold water
Buffalo Dipping Sauce
- 1 cup butter
- 2 cups of your favorite hot sauce
Cure the Chicken
- Combine all the cure ingredients in a large bowl and mix until well blended. Add the wings and get in there with your hands to coat each piece well.
- Place the coated wings on a baking pan and cover with parchment paper or plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least four hours, up to overnight.
Batter the Chicken
- Combine the cornstarch, flour, and salt in a large bowl and mix well. Slowly pour in the water and whisk until the mixture is smooth and the consistency of thin pancake batter.
Make the Buffalo Sauce
- Melt the butter. Whisk in the hot sauce, and set aside.
Twice-Fry the Chicken
- Clip a candy or deep frying thermometer onto one side of a big enameled cast iron pot and add two to three quarts of canola oil, enough so the chicken will be fully submerged. Oil expands as it heats, so don’t overfill the pot.
- Heat the oil over low heat until it reaches 300°F. Meanwhile, bring the cured wings to room temperature – you don’t want to fry ice-cold chicken because it throws off timing. When the oil is hot, dip each wing in the batter to fully coat.
- Hold a corner of each piece with your fingers and slide the battered wings into the oil. Be careful not to splash the heated oil!
- Use a spoon to make sure the wings don’t stick together or to the bottom of the pot. If they do stick, gently separate them with the spoon, without tearing the precious crust.
- After 8 minutes total, with a slotted spoon, remove the chicken to drain on paper towels. (The chicken won’t be fully cooked – there’s a second fry!)
- Let the chicken rest for 15-20 minutes. While it hangs out, reheat the oil to 350°F. Fry the wings again, this time for 3 minutes or until golden brown & crispy.
- With the slotted spoon, remove the chicken to drain on a rack set over a paper towel-lined baking sheet. Once cooled to your liking, dip in buffalo sauce & enjoy!