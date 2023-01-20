Get Ready for Eagles vs. Giants with Federal Donuts' Fried Chicken Wings Recipe

Celebrity chef Michael Solomonov of Federal Donuts, Zahav and other famed Philly spots is ready for the Eagles to begin their playoff run this year.

And if you're looking for a tailgate-at-home treat to cook up on Saturday ahead of the NFC Divisional Round game against the New York Giants, look no further than Federal Donuts' incredible fried chicken wings recipe.

See how Solomonov and his crew make them in the video above, and check out the full how-to below.

The Chicken

4 lbs of chicken wings

2-3 quarts canola oil for frying

The Cure

1 ½ tablespoons salt

4 teaspoons onion powder

2 teaspoons dry mustard

The Batter

3 cups cornstarch

1 ½ cups all purpose flour

2 teaspoons salt

3 cups cold water

Buffalo Dipping Sauce

1 cup butter

2 cups of your favorite hot sauce

Cure the Chicken

Combine all the cure ingredients in a large bowl and mix until well blended. Add the wings and get in there with your hands to coat each piece well.

Place the coated wings on a baking pan and cover with parchment paper or plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least four hours, up to overnight.

Batter the Chicken

Combine the cornstarch, flour, and salt in a large bowl and mix well. Slowly pour in the water and whisk until the mixture is smooth and the consistency of thin pancake batter.

Make the Buffalo Sauce

Melt the butter. Whisk in the hot sauce, and set aside.

Twice-Fry the Chicken