From Hollywood Superstars to Music Legends These Celebrity Eagles Fans Bleed Green

From Hollywood stars to musicians to politicians to comedians, there are plenty of notable people pulling for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

From Will Smith to Bradley Cooper to Miles Teller to Carli Lloyd to the Bidens, these are the stars who bleed green.

But, who do you think is the biggest celebrity Eagles fan?

The stars of stage, screen and beyond come out to show support for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Let's start with Hollywood stars who bleed green. It was no stretch for Jenkintown's Bradley Cooper to play a die-hard Eagles fan in "Silver Linings Playbook."
"White Lotus" star Aubrey Plaza, who hails from Delaware, loves to show her support for the Eagles on social media.
"Top Gun: Maverick" star Miles Teller, who is from Downingtown, is going to appear in an ad for Bud Light during the Super Bowl.
Comedian Kevin Hart is a huge Philly sports fan who attended the last Super Bowl and got onto the field for the victory party. He was recently spotted on the turf again in full Eagles gear alongside Sixers' superstar Joel Embiid and the Fanatics' Michael Rubin at an Eagles game.
"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" creator Rob McElhenney can't hide his Eagles pride. The show has focused several episodes on the Birds.
Actor Sylvester Stallone, who played "Rocky," poses with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.
Delco native Tina Fey appeared in a skit on "Saturday Night Live" before Super Bowl LII, where she represented Philadelphia.
Actor and Delaware native Ryan Phillippe cheers on all sports teams in Philadelphia.
The Eagles have touted "Modern Family" actress Sofia Vergara appearing on the sideline at an Eagles game.
Comic Carrot Top is an Eagles fan who has attended a game, according to the team's website.
Actress Tara Reid, a New Jersey native, has been spotted on the sidelines rocking a Donovan McNabb jersey.
Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon includes being an Eagles fan for this Philly native.
Actress Maria Bello grew up in the Philly suburbs and is a big Eagles fan.
In West Philadelphia born and raised, actor and rapper Will Smith took to the field before the start of Super Bowl XXXIX.
Among other musician-actor Eagles fans is Philadelphia's own Leslie Odom Jr. He sang “America the Beautiful” prior to Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Singer Pink, who grew up in Bucks County, sang the national anthem before Super Bowl LII and expressed excitement of the Birds in the big game.
Rapper Lil Dicky, who hails from Cheltenham Township, isn't the only Hip-Hop star pulling for the Birds.
Rapper Meek Mill's 'Dreams and Nightmares' became an anthem for the Eagles during the 2017 season and Super Bowl LII run.
Meek Mill's anthem now has competition from Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert. Rolling Stone recently debated if the fellow Philly native's "Just Wanna Rock" is the anthem of this year's big game.
Questlove of Philly's own the Roots makes no mistake over the jersey he wears.
Members of "Motown Philly" stars Boyz II Men repped the Eagles when they sang the national anthem at a game in 2018.
Society Hill's Garrett 'G. Love' Dutton just played the 'Eagles' Victory Song' at a recent show in Philly.
Singer, songwriter Breland released the song "For the Birds" in 2022.
Country star Jimmie Allen performed during halftime of an Eagles-Cowboys game this season wearing an Eagles jersey.
Stars of other sports also show support for the Birds. Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper shows support other Philly sports teams.
U.S. Women's National Team scoring star Carli Lloyd roots for the Birds on this football field.
Baseball star Mike Trout is an Eagles season-ticket holder and a fixture in the end zone at games. The NFC Championship Game was the closest the MLB great recently got to a playoff game.
Philadelphia native and boxing great Bernard Hopkins has celebrated wins with Eagles, including when quarterback Michael Vick joined him in the ring.
Professional wrestlers The Bella Twins, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, know all of the words to the team's fight song, "Fly, Eagles Fly."
Politicians pulling for the Birds start right at the top. President Joe Biden, who hails from Delaware, cheered on the Eagles during their win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
The biggest fan, however, in the White House is first lady Dr. Jill Biden who hails from the Philadelphia suburbs.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro bleeds Eagles green and has made a bet on the Super Bowl with two governors!
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney might be ambivalent about greasing light poles, but he is clear about his love for the Eagles.
Former Pennsylvania governor and Philadelphia mayor Ed Rendell is one of the biggest Eagles fans around.
Years before he ran for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, TV star Dr. Mehmet Oz proclaimed his love for the Eagles. However, some past images during the campaign caused Sen. John Fetterman's (D-Pa.) to claim that Oz is a Dallas Cowboys fan.
TV hosts also can't hide love for the Birds. "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer, who went to Springfield Township High School in Montgomery County, loves all Philly sports teams.
CNN's Jake Tapper bleeds Eagles green.
TODAY Show anchor Savannah Guthrie loves to hang out with Eagles mascot Swoop. Fellow TODAY star Sheinelle Jones also supports the Birds.
Love for the Eagles goes to the kitchen also, Chef Michael Solomonov of Federal Donuts and Zahav fame is known to rep Philly (and the Birds) during TV appearances.
Chef Jose Garces even has a personalized Eagles jersey.
Yes, Princess Diana was an Eagles fan. She even once donned an Eagles jacket on the cover of People Magazine and wore it around as she ran errands.

