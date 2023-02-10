From Hollywood stars to musicians to politicians to comedians, there are plenty of notable people pulling for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
From Will Smith to Bradley Cooper to Miles Teller to Carli Lloyd to the Bidens, these are the stars who bleed green.
But, who do you think is the biggest celebrity Eagles fan?
42 photos
1/42
2/42
3/42
4/42
5/42
6/42
7/42
8/42
9/42
10/42
11/42
12/42
13/42
14/42
15/42
16/42
17/42
18/42
19/42
20/42
21/42
22/42
23/42
24/42
25/42
26/42
27/42
28/42
29/42
30/42
31/42
32/42
33/42
34/42
35/42
36/42
37/42
38/42
39/42
40/42
41/42
42/42