Former Eagles TE Zach Ertz Catches Long TD in 1st Game With Cardinals

While the Eagles were getting beaten soundly by the Raiders in Las Vegas, one of their all-time great players got off to a great start in Arizona.

Traded last Friday, Zach Ertz played his first game with the Cardinals on Sunday and hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against the Texans.

It was a beauty.

The only highlight of today: Zach Ertz finding the end zone in Arizona 👏 pic.twitter.com/yyZd3rFXuV — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 24, 2021

The 47-yarder was Ertz’s longest catch since the 2017 Super Bowl season and the the third-longest of his career. He had a 60-yarder in the 2015 season and a 53-yarder in 2017.

Ertz’s previous long catch in 2021 was a 28-yarder in the opener against the Falcons. And Ertz went over 47 yards in just two games this season with the Eagles.

Without Ertz, the Eagles made Dallas Goedert their unquestioned No. 1 tight end. While just about nothing went well for them against the Raiders, at least Goedert had a few big catches and was productive.

Ertz, 30, finished his Eagles career with 579 catches, just 10 shy of Harold Carmichael’s franchise record.

