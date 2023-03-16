Former Eagles Backup QB Gardner Minshew Going to Colts; Report

Eagles will have a new backup quarterback in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles will have a new backup quarterback behind Jalen Hurts in 2023.

Gardner Minshew on Thursday agreed to terms with the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Minshew, 26, is getting a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, according to the report. He will reunite with Colts head coach Shane Steichen, who was the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia for the last two seasons.

It might have made some sense for the Eagles to bring back Minshew for next season but the situation in Indianapolis might have been more appealing for Minshew.

While the Colts are expected to draft a quarterback — they have the No. 4 overall pick — they don’t yet have a franchise QB in place like the Eagles. And if the Colts draft Anthony Richardson or Will Levis, those guys might not be ready to play immediately, which could give Minshew more opportunity.

So who will be the Eagles’ backup quarterback in 2023?

Good question.

The only quarterbacks under contract in Philly right now are Hurts and the third-stringer from 2022, Ian Book. The Eagles claimed Book just before the start of the 2022 season after the Saints released him. The Saints took Book in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 draft. He has played in just one NFL game. And since he arrived after training camp, the Eagles’ coaching staff hasn’t even gotten a very long look at him.

There are still some options available in free agency like Marcus Mariota, Teddy Bridgewater, Matt Ryan and Joe Flacco, who was the backup in 2021 before the Eagles traded him to the Jets. And the addition of Minshew in Indianapolis also means Nick Foles will likely be released by the Colts.

Former Browns QB Jacoby Brissett might have made some sense because of his relationship with head coach Nick Sirianni, but Brissett has already signed with the Commanders.

In his two seasons with the Eagles, Minshew started four games and had a 1-3 record. He went 0-2 in 2022, playing well in a loss against the Cowboys and poorly in a loss against the Saints. Had he played better this past season, there’s a chance he would have gotten a better deal somewhere.

During his time with the Eagles, Minshew was not shy about his desire to become a starting quarterback again. During his two years with the Jaguars, the former sixth-round pick started 20 games and performed very well at times.

