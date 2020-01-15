Former Eagle Harold Carmichael Voted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Harold Carmichael will join other greats after he was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The announcement of Carmichael’s upcoming induction was made Wednesday morning. He played 13 seasons for the Eagles before spending a solitary season for the Dallas Cowboys in a career that spanned from 1971 to 1984.

“Harold revolutionized the wide receiver position and became one of the most productive players of his era and in the history of our franchise,” Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement.

Carmichael had over 1,000 yards in a season three times during his career. It was much less common during his era to gain 1,000 yards in a season.

He went on to become the Eagles' all-time leader in career receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns before being inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 1987.

He won the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 1980, given annually to one player who best exemplifies excellence on and off the field.