Fans Are Treating Eagles-Bengals Tie Like a Loss on Social Media

Fans are (rightfully) treating Eagles-Bengals tie like a loss on social media originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Yikes.

Big yikes.

There's really no other way to explain how everyone in Philly is feeling right now following another *atrocious* Eagles game. If this tie against the Bengals stood alone, maybe it wouldn't be too bad - but considering this is their third consecutive terribly played game and have started off the 2020 season 0-2-1 ... yeah, not good.

The fact it went into overtime and we had to witness more mediocre football on both ends just made things even worse.

And it couldn't have ended any bleaker than having seconds left on a game clock and passing up an attempt for a field goal. Looking back at this game though, it's exactly how it should've ended.

Even though this technically isn't a loss, Eagles fans are (rightfully) treating it like one.

Eagles = Awful — Kevin Shockey (@KevinShockey) September 27, 2020

Week 3 still going strong pic.twitter.com/vqzTXFtyah — Kyle Frey (@yachobscoracek) September 27, 2020

Really just wasted my time watching y’all struggle against the bengals just to finish the game in a tie — Zay (@ZayMxnsta) September 27, 2020

That was one of the worst displays of football I’ve ever seen — Corey Sharp (@ByCoreySharp) September 27, 2020

0-2 and playing for a tie... Embarrassing. Unacceptable. #Eagles — TD (@tommydddddd) September 27, 2020

That’s where we’re at....playing for the tie against an 0-2 team. That’s what it’s come to. IS THAT WHAT I JUST SAW?! — EROCK (@Eric_Emanuele) September 27, 2020

DOUG PUNTED AND ACCEPTED A TIE AND DIDN'T CHANCE IT ON 4TH AND 12.



BRUH. — Kei (@RealMamaEagle) September 27, 2020

Realizing the Eagles can’t even beat the Bengals and we still have 13 more games to play. pic.twitter.com/bq1bWl6kny — The Philly Special Podcast (@PhillySpecialPC) September 27, 2020

there have been 10 ties in the last 18 NFL seasons

four of them involved the Cincinnati Bengals

how

two of them have been Eagles-Bengals games, even though the two teams only play once every 4 years

how — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 27, 2020

Basically, to sum things up: