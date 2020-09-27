Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles

Fans Are Treating Eagles-Bengals Tie Like a Loss on Social Media

The Eagles 23-23 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals wasn't a loss but many fans are treating it like one. Check out some of the reactions on social media.

By Brooke Destra

Fans are (rightfully) treating Eagles-Bengals tie like a loss on social media originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Yikes. 

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Doug Pederson 5 hours ago

Former Eagles Players Didn't Like Doug Pederson's Overtime Punt Decision

Philadelphia Eagles 6 hours ago

Roob's Observations After Eagles Punt Their Way to Embarrassing Tie With Bengals

Big yikes. 

There's really no other way to explain how everyone in Philly is feeling right now following another *atrocious* Eagles game. If this tie against the Bengals stood alone, maybe it wouldn't be too bad - but considering this is their third consecutive terribly played game and have started off the 2020 season 0-2-1 ... yeah, not good. 

The fact it went into overtime and we had to witness more mediocre football on both ends just made things even worse. 

And it couldn't have ended any bleaker than having seconds left on a game clock and passing up an attempt for a field goal. Looking back at this game though, it's exactly how it should've ended. 

Even though this technically isn't a loss, Eagles fans are (rightfully) treating it like one. 

Basically, to sum things up: 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Eagles
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us