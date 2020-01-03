The Eagles are still holding out hope that Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz will be able to play in their playoff game Sunday, but they won't know until tomorrow.

As of Friday morning, Ertz had not yet been cleared for contact.

"We're waiting on a few doctor results tomorrow," head coach Doug Pederson said. "If things go favorably, he'll play. If they don't, he won't."

With a fractured rib and lacerated kidney, Ertz will need to be cleared by doctors before he's allowed to take the field. Ertz will be a limited participant in Friday's practice, as he has been all week.

Lane Johnson: Johnson is still dealing with a high ankle sprain that has forced him to miss the last three weeks.

"Lane is still working," Pederson said. "I'll tell you what. He's a tough guy. He really wants to play in this football game. We're going to find out more today and see where he's at at the end of the day before we put out a report. He's working to try to play in this football game."

With Johnson, it'll basically come down to if he can feel good enough to be a better option than Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who has started in his place. The fact that Johnson's ankle is this big of a question mark this late in the week is probably not a great sign.

If Johnson does play, the Eagles can use either Big V or Matt Pryor at right guard in place of Brandon Brooks, who is out for the season. If Johnson can't play, Big V would start at right tackle and Pryor would play right guard. That was the combination that finished the Week 17 game in New York.

Miles Sanders: After missing the first two days of practice this week with an ankle injury, Sanders will practice on Friday.

"Miles is good," Pederson said. "He'll get some work in today, see where he's at. But he's been feeling good."

Sanders has a low ankle sprain and is expected to play on Sunday. Boston Scott, Jordan Howard and newcomer Elijah Holyfield will also be a part of the rotation.

