Eagles Starting LB Kamu Grugier-Hill Pops Up on Injury Report With a Concussion

Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill missed practice on Thursday with a concussion, which means he could possibly miss Monday night's game against the Giants.

Grugier-Hill played 42 snaps against the Dolphins and even spoke to reporters on Wednesday. But on Thursday, he reported concussion-like symptoms and was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol.

On the first play from scrimmage against the Dolphins, Grugier-Hill collided hard with DeVante Parker, but was able to return to the game after the collision. It's unclear whether or not this was the play where he suffered the concussion, but it's very possible.

If Grugier-Hill can't play on Monday, the Eagles' top linebackers would be Nigel Bradham, Nate Gerry and T.J. Edwards, who would likely see an expanded role.

In addition to Grugier-Hill, Nelson Agholor (knee) and Derek Barnett (ankle) also missed Thursday's practice.

Agholor was limited last week during practice with his knee injury but was able to play. Barnett hurt his ankle during the Dolphins game but was able to return to the game and play 50 snaps.

Jordan Howard (shoulder) was limited on Thursday, as he has been for weeks, and still hasn't been cleared for contact. He can't play until that happens. On Thursday morning, head coach Doug Pederson said he doesn't think it's an injury that will end Howard's season, but there's just four games left.

