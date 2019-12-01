Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles Starting Defensive End Derek Barnett Leaves Game in First Half

By Dave Zangaro

MIAMI - Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett went into the locker room in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

Barnett got hurt on a Vinny Curry sack on the Dolphins' scoring drive. He seemed to grab at it immediately. Barnett gingerly walked off the field and then limped into the locker room.

Earlier in the half, Barnett had a sack, giving him 4 1/2 on the season. Barnett also leads the team in tackles today with three.

Without Barnett, the Eagles still have Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry, Josh Sweat and Genard Avery as their active defensive ends. Sweat has been playing very well recently and had a half sack in the first half.

