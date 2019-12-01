Eagles Inactives: Zach Ertz Is a Go in Miami

MIAMI - Zach Ertz is officially active for Sunday's game against Miami.

Now, we'll see if he's able to be as dominant even with that sore hamstring.

Ertz came into the weekend listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was a limited participant Friday and made the trip to Miami.

When asked when Ertz suffered the injury, head coach Doug Pederson on Friday said he wasn't sure.

"Not specific on the timeline on that," Pederson said. "He felt a little bit coming out of the game. So with that in mind, just want to make sure he's 100 percent going into this game."

Even with Ertz active, Josh Perkins is up too. He was called up Saturday and he'll be an insurance policy in this game.

Ertz has really turned it on the last few games. In the last three, he has 30 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns. He'd had at least nine catches and 90-plus yards in each of those games against the Bears, Patriots and Seahawks.

Here's a complete list of Eagles' inactives for Sunday:

Jordan Howard (shoulder)

Nate Herbig

Shareef Miller

Nate Sudfeld

Sidney Jones

Matt Pryor

Daeshon Hall

Howard was the only player who came into today listed as out. He still hasn't been cleared for contact after suffering that stinger late in the Bears game.

With Cre'Von LeBlanc active for this game, Sidney Jones is a healthy scratch. This is LeBlanc's first game of the 2019 season. He was activated from IR on Saturday.

Nelson Agholor (knee), Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Lane Johnson (concussion) are all back for this game after missing last week.

Hitting the road this week, or wasting away on the couch in a food coma? The perfect time to binge your favorite NBC Sports Philadelphia podcast! Click here for more.

More on the Eagles