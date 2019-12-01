Eagles Fans Go Wild on the Eagles’ Social Media Account

That game was ugly. Like really, really ugly.
The Eagles fell to new lows today after dropping a 37-31 game to the 3-9 Miami Dolphins. Yes, you read that right.
And social media is absolutely having a field day with it. We took the liberty of investigating the responses to the final score tweet on the official Eagles Twitter account and well, you can see how Philadelphia fans took the brutal loss to the Dolphins.
Here are some of the best responses to the tweet that is getting ratioed in to oblivion.
Me throwing on my jersey each week expecting a different result pic.twitter.com/rzXrlzQvzs— 𝙅𝙤𝙧𝙙𝙖𝙣 𝙇𝙮 (@ly_jordan) December 1, 2019
Philadelphia Eagles
pic.twitter.com/9HKALUzU2n— 🅱️ (@_ObeWan_) December 1, 2019
pic.twitter.com/fpOPyek3AB— 🇵🇸 Jawad (5-7) FlyEaglesFly 🦅 🇵🇸 (@Wentz_Better) December 1, 2019
pic.twitter.com/jpKhvdJi6y— old man from a distance (@pickach02332244) December 1, 2019
pic.twitter.com/ZUMakgeFUr— Anthony durelli (@DurelliAnthony) December 1, 2019
pic.twitter.com/E4pd5qpexi— #RegalGhostify (@GhostifyEdits) December 1, 2019
pic.twitter.com/m97w61If42— Alan Squier (@alan_squier) December 1, 2019
pic.twitter.com/QZVDXTfY8s— (14-6) 𝕊𝕚𝕩𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕍𝕚𝕓𝕖 🏀 IFB (@PhillyVibe_) December 1, 2019
pic.twitter.com/0z0QAf03ME— Town Of Shizzle (@Thetownofshizzl) December 1, 2019
And some of us were just here for the comments.
pic.twitter.com/mk0fT8GM3m— Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) December 1, 2019
Oh boy, ignore your mentions for the night @Eagles social media team, it's gonna be a rough one.
