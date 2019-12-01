Philadelphia Eagles
Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles Fans Go Wild on the Eagles’ Social Media Account

By Erin Dunne

By Erin Dunne

[CSNPhily] Eagles fans go wild on the Eagles' social media account
CSNPhilly.com

That game was ugly. Like really, really ugly.

The Eagles fell to new lows today after dropping a 37-31 game to the 3-9 Miami Dolphins. Yes, you read that right.

And social media is absolutely having a field day with it. We took the liberty of investigating the responses to the final score tweet on the official Eagles Twitter account and well, you can see how Philadelphia fans took the brutal loss to the Dolphins.

Here are some of the best responses to the tweet that is getting ratioed in to oblivion.

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles 10 hours ago

What Carson Wentz Has Been Doing is Nothing Short of Remarkable

Eagles 10 hours ago

It Was Boston Scott’s Turn, and He Delivered in a Huge Way for the Eagles

And some of us were just here for the comments.


Oh boy, ignore your mentions for the night @Eagles social media team, it's gonna be a rough one.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Copyright C
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us