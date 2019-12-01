Eagles Fans Flood Hard Rock Stadium for Game Against Dolphins

It's always sunny in Philadelphia, they said. Well, they LIED.
It's cold, raining, damp and cold. I had to say cold twice to get my point across. It's freezing.
Many Eagles fans had the right idea to head down to Miami for the game on Dec. 1.
And honestly, I wish there was a way to track the amount of fans for each team at a game because from what's being posted, Philly fans have completely taken over.
Lincoln financial field south today pic.twitter.com/wJ2UPTBOuV— Jamie Lynch (@jelynchjr) December 1, 2019
Just listen to them!
That didn't take long.#PHIvsMIA | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/fsMQPOAJTj— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 1, 2019
Miami probably doesn't know what to do when playing in front of a crowd this big. Maybe the loud boos will make them feel more comfortable.
Dolphins here boos as they take the field in their home stadium 😂#Eagles pic.twitter.com/wWR2loRLJJ— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 1, 2019
And hey, our friend Robert Dunphy is back!
He's baaccckkkk 🦅😍 pic.twitter.com/mQtabkpCoV— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 1, 2019
Also, a new face in Philadelphia was spotted too! Enjoying the heat Mr. Girardi?
Brotherly love.
Phillies Manager Joe Girardi, rocking an Eagles hat, is checking out the football team of his new city. pic.twitter.com/6i6N2A97ZR— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 1, 2019
👀 Phillies Manager Joe Girardi told me he heard about how great Eagles fans are but even he could NOT believe how many Eagles fans are here in Miami!!! @6abc #Eagles #JoeGirardi #Phillies https://t.co/H4OwK1H9VH pic.twitter.com/jaq8v9QbKO— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 1, 2019
Pssssh and some people still don't think the Eagles have the best fans around.
