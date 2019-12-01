Eagles Fans Flood Hard Rock Stadium for Game Against Dolphins

It's always sunny in Philadelphia, they said. Well, they LIED.

It's cold, raining, damp and cold. I had to say cold twice to get my point across. It's freezing.

Many Eagles fans had the right idea to head down to Miami for the game on Dec. 1.

And honestly, I wish there was a way to track the amount of fans for each team at a game because from what's being posted, Philly fans have completely taken over.

Just listen to them!

Miami probably doesn't know what to do when playing in front of a crowd this big. Maybe the loud boos will make them feel more comfortable.

And hey, our friend Robert Dunphy is back!

Also, a new face in Philadelphia was spotted too! Enjoying the heat Mr. Girardi?

Pssssh and some people still don't think the Eagles have the best fans around.

