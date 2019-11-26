Eagles Add Safety Chris Johnson to Practice Squad

The Eagles on Tuesday afternoon signed safety Chris Johnson to their practice squad, filling the spot left when they called up Greg Ward last week.

Johnson, 24, played college ball at North Alabama and spent a month earlier this season on the Texans' practice squad.

At North Alabama, Johnson (6-3, 200) was a starter in 2017 and 2018. In 2018, he had 47 tackles and two interceptions for the Lions in their first season as a NCAA Division I FCS team. He was invited to the East-West Shrine Game.

Judging by some college highlights and pro day numbers, Johnson has a unique blend of size and speed. He ran a 4.42 at a regional combine in the spring, which is pretty impressive for a player that's 6-3. While pro day numbers can sometimes be suspect, a 4.42 would have tied him for fifth among safeties at the combine this year. That's the same time second-round pick Juan Thornhill ran.

Johnson signed with the Texans in April and was there until October. He was on their practice squad from Sept. 2 to Oct. 9.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have had plenty of turnover at the safety position this year. Right now, Marcus Epps, who was swapped mid-season for Andrew Sendejo, is the Eagles' third safety. Johnson has a steep uphill battle to ever make the roster, but he has an intriguing physical profile.

Believe it or not, Johnson isn't even the first safety with the same name to play with the Eagles.

Here's an updated look at the Eagles' practice squad:

WR Robert Davis

WR Marcus Green

DT Bruce Hector

RB De'Angelo Henderson Sr.

S Chris Johnson

QB Kyle Lauletta

OG Sua Opeta

TE Scott Orndoff

TE Josh Perkins

C Keegan Render

