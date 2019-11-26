Philadelphia Eagles
Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles Add Safety Chris Johnson to Practice Squad

By Dave Zangaro

By Dave Zangaro

WTVJ_100000006803997_1200x675_1220136003676.jpg
CSNPhilly.com

The Eagles on Tuesday afternoon signed safety Chris Johnson to their practice squad, filling the spot left when they called up Greg Ward last week. 

Johnson, 24, played college ball at North Alabama and spent a month earlier this season on the Texans' practice squad. 

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles 2 hours ago

What Carson Wentz Has Been Doing is Nothing Short of Remarkable

Eagles 2 hours ago

It Was Boston Scott’s Turn, and He Delivered in a Huge Way for the Eagles

At North Alabama, Johnson (6-3, 200) was a starter in 2017 and 2018. In 2018, he had 47 tackles and two interceptions for the Lions in their first season as a NCAA Division I FCS team. He was invited to the East-West Shrine Game. 

Judging by some college highlights and pro day numbers, Johnson has a unique blend of size and speed. He ran a 4.42 at a regional combine in the spring, which is pretty impressive for a player that's 6-3. While pro day numbers can sometimes be suspect, a 4.42 would have tied him for fifth among safeties at the combine this year. That's the same time second-round pick Juan Thornhill ran. 

Johnson signed with the Texans in April and was there until October. He was on their practice squad from Sept. 2 to Oct. 9. 

The Eagles, meanwhile, have had plenty of turnover at the safety position this year. Right now, Marcus Epps, who was swapped mid-season for Andrew Sendejo, is the Eagles' third safety. Johnson has a steep uphill battle to ever make the roster, but he has an intriguing physical profile. 

Believe it or not, Johnson isn't even the first safety with the same name to play with the Eagles. 

Here's an updated look at the Eagles' practice squad: 

WR Robert Davis 
WR Marcus Green 
DT Bruce Hector
RB De'Angelo Henderson Sr. 
S Chris Johnson
QB Kyle Lauletta
OG Sua Opeta
TE Scott Orndoff
TE Josh Perkins
C Keegan Render 

Hitting the road this week, or wasting away on the couch in a food coma? The perfect time to binge your favorite NBC Sports Philadelphia podcast! Click here for more.

More on the Eagles

Copyright C
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us