Eagles’ Zach Ertz, Fletcher Cox Extend Pro Bowl Streaks

Fletcher Cox and Zach Ertz, two of the best in the business for years at their positions, have extended their remarkable Pro Bowl streaks.

Cox, the Eagles' first-round pick in 2012, is headed to his fifth straight Pro Bowl and Ertz to his third straight.

They're among five Eagles who learned Tuesday evening they're headed to the Pro Bowl.

Offensive linemen Brandon Brooks and Jason Kelce both were named to their third Pro Bowl team and long snapper Rick Lovato is a first-time Pro Bowler.

Ertz has 84 catches for 888 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games. Over the last six weeks, he has 47 receptions for 544 yards. He leads the NFL during that span with five TDs and ranks third in catches, behind Michael Thomas and Christian McCaffrey.

Although he's off pace from his NFL-record 116 receptions last year, Ertz leads NFC tight ends in receptions, yards and touchdowns. League-wide, he's second to Travis Kelce (86 catches) in receptions, third in yards and second in TDs.

Ertz has increased his career total to 521 catches, most in NFL history by a tight end in his first seven seasons and 13th-most all-time by a tight end.

His streak of five straight seasons with 70 catches is third-longest ever by a tight end behind Tony Gonzalez (11) and Jason Witten (7) and tied with Kelce.

He's the only player in Eagles history to catch 70 passes for 700 yards in five straight seasons, and only Jordan Matthews and Irving Fryar (two apiece) have done it more than once.

Since 2013, his rookie year, Ertz has the 9th-most catches in the NFL and 16th-most yards. Among tight ends, only Kele (496) and Jimmy Graham (429) are within 100 of Ertz during that span.

Ertz is the fourth Eagles tight end picked to three Pro Bowls, following Charle Young (1973-75), Keith Jackson (1988-90) and Chad Lewis (2000-02).

Cox added to his spectaular career resume Tuesday evening when he became just the eighth player in franchise history to make five consecutive Pro Bowls.

Cox hasn't had a typical Cox season. He was slowed early on after undergoing offseason foot surgery. His 3.5 sacks so far are well below the 8.0 he averaged in his first four Pro Bowl seasons.

But even at not quite 100 percent, Cox is a force of nature at defensive tackle. He has 43 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 30 quarterbacks hurries and two forced fumbles. He's missed just three of a possible 132 career games.

Here's a look at all the Eagles in franchise history who've been picked to at least five straight Pro Bowls:

7 … DE Reggie White* [1986-92]

6 … E Pete Pihos* [1950-55]

5 … LB Chuck Bednarik* [1950-54]

5 … QB Donovan McNabb [2000-04]

5 … WR Mike Quick [1983-87]

5 … CB Troy Vincent [1999-03]

5 … DT Fletcher Cox [2015-19]

* - Hall of Famer

Cox is 7th in franchise history with 48.0 sacks, most ever by a defensive tackle. Both Brandon Graham (50.0) and Cox are within range of fifth-place Greg Brown (50 ½) and fourth-place Hugh Douglas (74 ½).

Cox is the most-decorated defensive tackle in Eagles history. Floyd Peters made Pro Bowls in 1964, 1966 and 1967, and Charlie Johnson was picked to three straight Pro Bowls from 1979 through 1981 and was a two-time all-pro. Both played before sacks became an official stat.

Lovato, a Central Jersey native who attended Middletown South High School in Monmouth County, joined the Eagles in the middle of 2016 after brief stints with the Packers and Redskins, replacing Pro Bowler Jon Dorenbos.

The 70th annual AFC-NFC Pro Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 27 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

