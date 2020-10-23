Eagles WR DeSean Jackson Headed to Injured Reserve With Ankle Injury

This story originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

After finally returning to action following a three-week layoff, oft-injured DeSean Jackson is headed to Injured Reserve with a high ankle sprain.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported Monday afternoon that an MRI confirmed the high ankle sprain and will sideline Jackson for a minimum of three games:

Source says MRI shows DeSean Jackson does have a high ankle sprain



He will go on injured reserve and will miss at least 3 games#Eagles pic.twitter.com/38XELdlpBJ — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 23, 2020

Jackson will miss games against the Cowboys, Giants and Browns and be eligible to return on Nov. 30 when the Eagles face the Seahawks.

Jackson got hurt during a cheap shot from Giants defensive back Madre Harper while fielding a punt in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ win Thursday night.

Jackson made three Pro Bowls and averaged over 1,000 yards per season during his first stint with the Eagles, from 2008 through 2013.

But after an explosive debut on opening day last year in his return to Philly, he’s made it through only three games healthy. He missed most of last year with a sports hernia, missed 3 1/2 games this year with a hamstring injury and is now sidelined indefinitely with an ankle injury.

Jackson, 33, ranks fourth in Eagles history with 6,397 receiving yards. He passed Pete Pihos Thursday night and moved into sixth with 375 receptions. His 25 career touchdowns of 60 yards or more are tied with Jerry Rice for most in NFL history.

Including his seasons with Washington and the Bucs, Jackson has 10,575 career receiving yards. He passed Keyshawn Johnson on Thursday night and moved into 41st place in NFL history.

With Jackson out again, the Eagles have Travis Fulgham, John Hightower, Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Quez Watkins healthy. All are in their first or second season.

Alshon Jeffery has been practicing and is expected to make his 2020 debut at some point in the near future.

Rookie 1st-round pick Jalen Reagor is eligible to come off Injured Reserve, but the Eagles haven’t announced any sort of timetable for when he’ll be available.