Eagles Without Lane Johnson, Jalen Mills for Regular Season Finale

The Eagles will be without right tackle Lane Johnson and cornerback Jalen Mills on Sunday afternoon as they face the Giants for a chance to punch their ticket to the postseason.

Johnson still hasn't completely recovered from a high ankle sprain and is officially inactive after coming into the weekend listed as questionable.

Mills hurt his ankle last week and practiced some this week but isn't able to go. The Eagles' corners will be Rasul Douglas, Sidney Jones and Avonte Maddox today.

Here's a complete list of the Eagles' inactives:

Lane Johnson (ankle)

Jalen Mills (ankle)

Zach Ertz (ribs, back)

Nelson Agholor (knee)

Sua Opeta

Nate Sudfeld

Shareef Miller

Without Johnson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai will start his third consecutive game at right tackle. He's been fine there in recent games with full weeks of planning.

Ertz was ruled out on Friday along with Agholor. Ertz suffered a fractured rib (and reportedly a lacerated kidneyhttps://www.nbcsports.com/philadelphia/eagles/zach-ertzs-injury-reportedly-more-serious-we-first-thought-eagles-cowboys ) last week but was somehow able to return and finish the game. Without Ertz, Dallas Goedert will likely have an expanded role.

Agholor, meanwhile, hasn't played since Dec. 1 against Miami. He had been playing with the knee injury since Week 6 against the Vikings and aggravated the injury in Nov. 17 against the Patriots.

