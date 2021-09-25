Eagles Vs. Cowboys: Zach Ertz Activated From COVID List

Zach Ertz activated from COVID list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Zach Ertz has been activated from the COVID Reserve list and should be available for the Eagles’ game Monday night against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Ertz tested positive on Monday and was placed on the COVID Reserve list. Because he’s fully vaccinated, he needed two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart and 48 hours with no symptoms to return to the active roster.

Because the Eagles never replaced Ertz on the 53-man roster while he was out, they do not have to make a corresponding roster move.

During a brief period of practice open to the media Saturday morning, Ertz was seen doing conditioning drills with a trainer while his teammates stretched as a unit on a different field. Half an hour later, the Eagles announced that they had activated Ertz.

Ertz has 66 career receptions in 15 games against the Cowboys, most ever of any tight end. Hall of Famer Jackie Smith of the Cards ranks second with 62.

Ertz, who ranks 12th in NFL history among tight ends with 564 receptions, has three catches for 40 yards in two games this year.

The Eagles have three tight ends on the roster — Ertz, Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll, an undrafted rookie who has played 18 snaps on offense without a reception.

