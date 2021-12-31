Eagles Unsure If Jordan Howard Will Be Available for Washington

Eagles unsure if Jordan Howard will be available Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jordan Howard’s status for the Eagles’ critical game against Washington Sunday remains up in the air.

With Miles Sanders out for Sunday with a broken hand suffered last week against the Giants, Howard would be the next man up. But he’s dealing with a neck injury also suffered against the Giants.

The Eagles are listing Howard as questionable for Sunday, and head coach Nick Sirianni said he doesn’t know yet whether he’ll be available.

“We obviously don’t have to make that decision yet,” he said. “He’s still got two more days to get better. He’s questionable right now.”

The Eagles have had both Sanders and Howard in uniform for only three games this year — the win over the Saints and the last two wins over Washington and the Giants.

Sanders has 754 rushing yards and a 5.5 average and Howard 380 yards and a 5.1 average. The Eagles lead the NFL with 163 rushing yards per game.

If Sanders and Howard are both inactive, Boston Scott becomes the lead back. Scott has 326 rushing yards and a 4.5 average and five touchdowns, most among Eagles running backs.

Rookie Kenny Gainwell is also on the roster. He’s averaged 3.8 yards and has 209 rushing yards but has scored five touchdowns and also has 29 catches.

With injuries hitting the running back room, the Eagles this week brought back veteran Kerryon Johnson, a one-time 2nd-round pick of the Lions, and placed him on the practice squad.

Johnson, who has 1,225 career rushing yards and a 4.3 average with eight TDs, spent the offseason with the Eagles.

“Kerryon had a good week,” Sirianni said. “He knows the offense, he did some really good things when he was here in the offseason and we have confidence in him if his number is called.”

Jason Huntley is also on the practice squad.

