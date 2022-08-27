Eagles Training Camp 2022: Stock Up, Stock Down After Final Preseason Game

Eagles stock up, stock down after final preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Eagles wrapped up their 2022 preseason with a 48-10 loss to the Dolphins on Saturday evening.

They now have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to get down to their 53-man roster limit and the first regular season game of 2022 is looming. They’ll be in Detroit in Week 1 on Sept. 11.

None of the Eagles’ starters played in this game, but we got to watch a bunch of guys fighting for playing time and roster spots. And they had to deal with many of the Dolphins’ starters, who did play in this game.

Here’s our final stock watch of the summer:

Stock up

LB Patrick Johnson: The second-year edge rusher from Tulane has had a strong training camp and picked up a sack on Tua Tagovailoa in the first quarter. He beat right tackle Austin Jackson and fought through some illegal contact to get the sack.

WR John Hightower: The former fifth-round pick doesn’t have much of a shot to make this roster but had a few catches in the second half, including a great catch on the sideline.

TE Grant Calcaterra: The rookie sixth-round pick missed a lot of camp with a hamstring injury but since returning last week in Cleveland has made some plays. He finally got in his first NFL preseason game and had a really nice 24-yard catch to close the first quarter. He struggled some as a blocker, picking up a holding call. He still needs work in that area.

S Reed Blankenship: The UDFA from Middle Tennessee State had an impressive tackle in the first half on RB Salvon Ahmed. He drove his force through him. In a first half where the Eagles struggled to tackle, Blankenship’s big hit really stood out. He’s had an impressive summer to put his name in the mix for a roster spot.

WR Devon Allen: While the 55-yard catch last week was fun, Allen really shined as a gunner on the punt team this week. He was getting down the field quick. If he’s ever going to make a roster, he’ll need to be a special teams contributor.

RB Jason Huntley: For a while, I thought Huntley had a chance to make this roster. I no longer think that. But he did break a 67-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He finally got to show that burst we’ve been talking about.

Stock down

QB Reid Sinnett: Another poor performance from the Eagles’ third-string quarterback, which is troubling because one of the reasons the Eagles really liked him last year was because of his great preseason play as a member of the Dolphins. We haven’t seen that this year. Sinnett threw an atrocious pick-6 in the first half. Sinnett went 12-for-22 for 104 yards and an INT.

CB Mac McCain III: Tough duty to start this game for McCain, who lined up against Tyreek Hill on the first play of the game and was torched deep. That wasn’t the only play though. A little later, Raheem Mostert broke off a big run to that side.

CB Kary Vincent Jr.: While McCain was beaten on that deep ball by Hill, it was Vincent trailing River Cracraft on the game’s first touchdown. And he nearly gave up another.

LB JaCoby Stevens: The Eagles took Nakobe Dean out after a couple series and inserted Stevens. He got off to a very rocky start. The 2021 sixth-round pick looked a little lost out there.

LB Davion Taylor: Early in training camp, it looked like Taylor was going to push for some serious playing time. But he’s really come back to earth and didn’t play well deep into Saturday’s game.

S K’Von Wallace: After a shaky start to his training camp, Wallace really turned things around but this wasn’t his best game. He got caught on that early deep ball and missed a couple tackles in this one.

