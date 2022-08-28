Eagles Training Camp 2022: 53-Man Roster After Final Preseason Game

Eagles 53-man roster projection after final preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The next time the Eagles play a game, it’ll count.

Now they just have to figure out who’s going to be on the roster.

The Eagles played their final preseason game of 2022 against the Dolphins on Saturday evening and have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to whittle their roster from 81 down to 53.

Here’s my final prediction:

Quarterback (2): Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew

Reid Sinnett played his way out of a roster spot. He’s looked like he doesn’t belong all preseason and I’m starting to believe him. Sinnett had some really good moments in training camp, even earning a few second-team reps along the way, but he’s not worthy of a roster spot right now. Carson Strong barely got any reps this summer.

Out: Reid Sinnett, Carson Strong

Running back (3): Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenny Gainwell

I had higher hopes for Huntley this summer and while he flashed at times, he wasn’t as consistent as he needed to be to make the roster. This is a position the Eagles could still look to add another player but for now these three seems like safe bets.

Out: Jason Huntley, Kennedy Brooks

Receiver (5): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor

At times this summer, it looked like Cain, Covey or Allen could find their way onto the roster, but ultimately it makes more sense for the Eagles to keep five. They can sneak those other guys through waivers. It’s going to be unpopular to keep Reagor but I’d be surprised if he’s gone, especially via a cut. He’s had a disappointing career, but I don’t get the sense the Eagles are ready to completely give up on him.

Out: Deon Cain, Britain Covey, Devon Allen, John Hightower, Greg Ward

Tight end (3): Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra

Calcaterra, the sixth-round pick from SMU, came back from a hamstring injury just in time to finish out his summer strong. He did enough as a draft pick to keep a roster spot after a strong push from Togiai, who will be on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Out: Noah Togiai, Richard Rodgers

Offensive line (10): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, Andre Dillard, Sua Opeta, Jack Driscoll, Jack Anderson

All summer I’ve gone back and forth about how many offensive linemen the Eagles will keep. But their depth here is important and Anderson has proven to me that he’s a capable player. Could the Eagles get by with nine? Sure, but Anderson is one of their 53 best players.

Out: Le’Raven Clark, Kayode Awosika, Josh Sills, Cameron Tom

Defensive tackle (5): Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Milton Williams, Jordan Davis, Marlon Tuipulotu

One of the biggest pleasant surprises this summer has been the improvement of Tuipulotu, a sixth-round pick from 2021. He earned his roster spot this summer. It’s a shame to have to cut Marvin Wilson, who looks like an NFL player, but he’s the victim of a numbers crunch at the position.

Out: Marvin Wilson, Rennell Wren, Kobe Smith

Defensive end (4): Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson

These four are pretty clear, especially given the jump we’ve seen from Jackson as he enters Year 2. The other three were always going to be on the roster.

Out: Matt Leo

SAM linebacker (3): Haason Reddick, Patrick Johnson, Kyron Johnson

The second of the Johnsons isn’t a lock, but he’s a sixth-round pick who has come on strong, especially in the joint practice against the Dolphins. He also offers a ton of upside as a special teams player. He’s worth keeping around. Reddick is obviously the starter at this spot but Patrick Johnson has really improved this training camp; he’s had some great flashes.

Linebacker (5): T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley

These five have been pretty clearly defined all summer. Edwards and White have clearly established themselves as the starters but Dean will earn some playing time in certain situations. Bradley, even as the fifth linebacker, is a roster lock because of his ability and leadership on special teams.

Out: JaCoby Stevens, Christian Elliss

Cornerback (6): Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josh Jobe, Josiah Scott

The top four corners on this list are locks, while Scott has been impressive as a backup nickel/safety. That versatility is enough to keep him around. Scott has a hamstring injury but as long as its not too serious, the Eagles keep him on their initial roster. And Jobe missed this last preseason game with an elbow injury but if it’s not serious, then he’s earned a roster spot.

Out: Kary Vincent Jr., Tay Gowan, Mac McCain III, Mario Goodrich, Josh Blackwell

Safety (4): Marcus Epps, Anthony Harris, K’Von Wallace, Jaquiski Tartt

The defensive backs were the hardest part of this 53-man roster to figure out. In particular, the safety position was really tough. We know Epps is their top safety but after that there are a bunch of question marks. Harris makes the team and is a starter mostly because of his experience in the NFL and in this defense. Wallace came on strong enough to stick. The last choice came down to Tartt, Chachere and Blankenship. The last two had better summers than Tartt, but Tartt has the NFL game tape behind him. That might be enough to keep him. And the other two might get through waivers.

Out: Andre Chachere, Reed Blankenship

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Arryn Siposs, Rick Lovato

These three didn’t have any competition this summer. I’m still a little concerned about Siposs, but there’s no one to take his job.

Practice squad (16): Reid Sinnett, Jason Huntley, Britain Covey, Deon Cain, Devon Allen, Noah Togiai, Josh Sills, Le’Raven Clark, Kayode Awosika, Marvin Wilson, JaCoby Stevens, Tay Gowan, Mac McCain, Mario Goodrich, Andre Chachere, Reed Blankenship, *Matt Leo

*Leo can return as the 17th player on the practice squad with his international exemption.

