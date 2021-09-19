Philadelphia EaglesComplete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia Eagles Eagles Trail 49ers in Home Opener Refresh this page after the game for a full recap. Published 47 mins ago • Updated 8 mins ago The Philadelphia Eagles trail the San Francisco 49ers 17-11 with four minutes left in the 4th quarter of their home opener. Refresh this page after the game for a full recap. Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts. This article tagged under: Philadelphia EaglesSan Francisco 49ers