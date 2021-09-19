Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles Trail 49ers in Home Opener

Refresh this page after the game for a full recap.

The Philadelphia Eagles trail the San Francisco 49ers 17-11 with four minutes left in the 4th quarter of their home opener.

Refresh this page after the game for a full recap.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia EaglesSan Francisco 49ers
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us