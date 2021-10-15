The Eagles on Friday morning finally traded away one of their all-time great players.

Zach Ertz is now an Arizona Cardinal.

The Eagles traded the 30-year-old tight end for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.

For everything you contributed on and off the field, thank you @ZERTZ_86. pic.twitter.com/fBJLnkCUQn — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 15, 2021

Ertz on Thursday night played the final game of his Eagles career at Lincoln Financial Field and was noticeably emotional as he left the field. He was also one of the captains sent out for the coin toss before the game.

Ertz finishes his Eagles career with 579 catches for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns. He will fall just shy of Harold Carmichael’s franchise receptions record of 589.

Countless unforgettable moments pic.twitter.com/HAqLztnJze — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 15, 2021

“He will always be a member of the Eagles family, not only because of what he accomplished on the field, but also because of the wonderful person, dedicated leader, and exemplary role model that he was for nine seasons in Philadelphia," Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said.

This trade ends what has been a long saga between the Eagles and Ertz.

Before the 2020 season, Ertz and the Eagles were unable to reach terms on a long-term contract extension, which created some animosity between the two sides. Then he had a down year in 2020 and said a tearful goodbye in January.

All offseason, it looked like Ertz was going to get traded but eventually, he showed up to training camp and played in six games for the Eagles this season.

“This is the place I want to be,” Ertz said on Sept. 1. “This is the place I want to retire.”

Ultimately, Ertz won’t get to play his entire career in Philly.

But he leaves behind an impressive legacy. He made three consecutive Pro Bowls, finishes second all-time in career receptions and, oh yeah, he caught the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LII.

This story is developing and will be udpated.