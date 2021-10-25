Eagles Trade Joe Flacco to Jets, Gardner Minshew Promoted to Backup

Eagles trade Flacco, Minshew promoted to backup originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Monday traded backup quarterback Joe Flacco to the New York Jets, which means Gardner Minshew is now the Eagles’ new No. 2.

In return, the Eagles get a 2022 sixth-round pick from the Jets that can turn into a fifth-rounder based on playing time, according to ESPN.

This also means Minshew is one spot closer to the starting gig. Reid Sinnett, whom the Eagles claimed off waivers from the Dolphins on Monday, becomes the third-stringer.

“We feel really good about Gardner being our No. 2,” head coach Nick Sirianni said.

The conditional sixth-round pick brings back the pick the Eagles gave up in the Minshew deal in August. That was also a conditional sixth-rounder.

The Eagles signed the 36-year-old Flacco this offseason to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. He has been active as the backup quarterback in all seven games this season but hasn’t played a single snap. The Audubon, New Jersey, native’s return to the area didn’t last very long.

“As far as Joe goes, Joe was just a great person to be around,” Sirianni said. “Joe had a phenomenal preseason and was phenomenal for our room.”

Flacco will now be heading back to the Jets now that rookie Zach Wilson is out for a few weeks with an injury. Flacco spent his 2020 season with the Jets.

The Eagles traded for Minshew back on Aug. 28. Since his arrival, the former Jacksonville quarterback has been the third-stringer and has been running the scout team.

