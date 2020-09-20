Eagles Starting 0-2 Has Fans in Full Meltdown Mode After Ugly Rams Loss

Eagles fans react to starting 0-2 in brutal fashion originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

On Sunday, the Eagles drove their entire fanbase mad - and if we weren't so busy crying, it would be kind of funny to look back at the afternoon.

Here's a timeline of fan reactions to the Birds' infuriating loss to the Rams at home.

It started with a first-drive fumble. It ballooned to a 21-3 deficit early in the second half. Things were ugly.

First quarter

Might have been the worst quarter of Eagles football I’ve seen in 15 years.



And that’s saying something after last week. — Bob Wankel (@BobWankelCB) September 20, 2020

I didn't know the Eagles were supposed to suck this year — Danya Henninger (@phillydesign) September 20, 2020

Watching this Eagles team makes me absolutely sick. — Gym Shorts (@IgglesCoverage) September 20, 2020

BOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! BOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!! — Arkansas Fred (@ArkansasFred) September 20, 2020

Second quarter

Boo the hell out of this garbage. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) September 20, 2020

This is a... 4 win team? Maybe? — Dan (@snaxonly) September 20, 2020

Rams literally doing what they please. It’s like playing against a toddler in Madden. — Mike Meech (@meechone) September 20, 2020

This isn’t fun — Bleeding Green Nation (@BleedingGreen) September 20, 2020

may take a nap — #1 demon's soulscialism fan (@philatticus) September 20, 2020

I have never quit watching an Eagles game before about 3 minutes left when the game is absolutely decided. I'll give this until halftime. Hopefully they show me something. — Greg Richards (@igglesnut) September 20, 2020

Eagles look completely unprepared for today’s game. Unacceptable. — O.J. Spivey 🎙📝🏟✊🏾 (@OJPhilly) September 20, 2020

But then, suddenly, the Eagles scored a touchdown, the defense managed a stop, and the team received some luck with Cooper Kupp's untimely fumble:

defense FINALLY waking up? — Ben (@bpdunst) September 20, 2020

Okay, Eagles, starting to draw me back in a little. — Greg Richards (@igglesnut) September 20, 2020

THANK YOU. — Kei (@RealMamaEagle) September 20, 2020

Eagles are back in this game!! — The Philadelphia Sports Table Podcast Show (@PhiladelphiaPST) September 20, 2020

Halftime

Okay, let's take a breather. That was a lot of negativity, followed by a quick burst of excitement. An embarrassing blowout turned into a five-point game at half? Very interesting.

Games can change in the blink of an eye. It happens all the time! Maybe the Eagles weren't dead after all!

And the Birds actually drew within five points... but the defense gave up a three-play scoring drive, and then the offense failed to convert a fourth down, and then the Rams scored again.

Fourth quarter

Let's check back in on those fans:

Must be painful for my cardboard cut out to sit there and watch this @Eagles game. I cant even walk out and forced to smile. — David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) September 20, 2020

need Jim Schwartz to board a blimp and never come back — Treb (@treblaw) September 20, 2020

Don't just blame Wentz, the defense, and the other players. Y'all should be just as mad at Doug, Jim, and Howie. — Kei (@RealMamaEagle) September 20, 2020

All this D-line talent and there are swiss cheese holes. Maybe you shouldn't make a career LB coach your DL coach. — Greg Richards (@igglesnut) September 20, 2020

what part of the philadelphia eagles is bad, jason? pic.twitter.com/m3k2r0yoa2 — David Sherman (@philsandthrills) September 20, 2020

Truly remarkable how horrendous the defense has been. Eagles bound for 0-2 thanks to them. But Malcolm Jenkins wanted his due compensation so Howie couldn't have that. — Brian Coulter (@PhilaBCoulter) September 20, 2020

Ah, well. There's always... next week?