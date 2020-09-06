Eagles Signing 41-Year-Old Josh McCown to Their Practice Squad

Eagles' newest QB may never set foot in Philadelphia originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fortunately, NFL practice squads are open this year to 18-year veterans.

The Eagles are adding 41-year-old Josh McCown to their practice squad and designating him as an emergency quarterback who won’t even be with the team unless he’s needed.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

McCown, who played most of the playoff loss to the Seahawks last year after Carson Wentz left the game with a concussion, becomes the Eagles’ No. 4 quarterback behind Wentz, Nate Sudfeld and rookie Jalen Hurts.

This is creative roster management in the Pandemic Era.

The full Eagles’ practice squad tracker is here.

McCown will remain at his home in Texas during the season and only join the Eagles if the Eagles lose a quarterback or two to injury or to the COVID reserve list.

McCown and his family moved this offseason from Charlotte, N.C., to Rusk, Texas, about 2 1/2 hours southeast of Dallas.

McCown was the offensive coordinator at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, where he coached his son, heavily recruited QB Owen McCown. Owen will continue his career at Rusk High, but it’s not known if McCown will be coaching there.

McCown becomes the oldest player in practice squad history.

Because of the pandemic, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to allow teams to expand practice squads from 10 to 16 players, including six spots that are available to players regardless of how much NFL experience they have.

Veterans with more than two years of experience — and McCown hit that benchmark in 2004 — earn $12,000 per week, so McCown could earn $204,000 this year without ever setting foot in Philadelphia.

McCown earned $2 million last year and has earned $51.668 million in his career, according to Spotrac.

McCown, originally a 3rd-round pick of the Cards in 2002, has spent time with the Cards, Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, Bears, Buccaneers, Browns, Jets and Eagles, as well as the Hartford Colonials of the United Football League.

He’s 23-53 in his career as a starter with 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions.

In January, he became the oldest quarterback in NFL history to make his playoff debut when he replaced Wentz early in the Eagles’ wild-card game against the Seahawks.

He went 18-for-24 for 174 yards with no TDs and no interceptions in the Eagles’ 17-9 loss at the Linc. He tore his hamstring during the second quarter and with no other quarterbacks active, he played the rest of the game with the injury.