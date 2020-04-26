Eagles Sign Arizona QB Khalil Tate as Undrafted Rookie But Move Him to WR

The Eagles have signed former Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate as an undrafted free agent but they've signed him as a wide receiver.

Weird move for a Quarterback Factory.

(OK, I promise that's the last time I make fun of that line.)

Anyway, Tate (6-2, 215) had some success as a quarterback at Arizona and is certainly athletic. So it's at least intriguing that the Eagles are converting him to a receiver, but Tate joins a suddenly crowded receiver room in Philly.

Tate's best college season came in 2017. That year, he threw for nearly 1,600 yards and rushed for another 1,400, combining for 26 touchdowns.

But during his college career, he completed just 58 percent of his passes, so there was a thought that a position switch at the next level would be necessary for the former dual-threat quarterback.

In four years at Arizona, Tate had 2,285 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns but didn't catch a single pass. Maybe he has natural hands, but he'll clearly be a project.

Tate won't be the first QB-to-WR convert the Eagles have had. In fact, Greg Ward, who played a big role in the 2019 season, was the starting quarterback at the University of Houston. The Eagles have also had Braxton Miller and David Watford on their rosters in recent seasons.

Tate is the 13th undrafted player the Eagles have signed this offseason (see tracker). They also drafted 10 players and traded for veteran WR Marquise Goodwin. So in the last four days, the Eagles have added 24 players.

