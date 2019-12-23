Eagles Should Get DeSean Jackson Back, If They Can Win Next 2 Games

Will we see DeSean Jackson play football again this year?

It's possible.

If the Eagles can get past the Giants Sunday and then win their home wild-card round playoff game at the Linc, they should get Jackson back for a conference semifinal round playoff game the weekend of Jan. 11-12.

Jackson popped in on John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia and all-time great Eagle Mike Quick, the team's radio color commentator, during Eagles GameDay Final Sunday evening, and Clark reported that Jackson will be ready to play in a possible conference semifinal playoff game, which would be about two months after he underwent a core muscle surgery.

Players on Injured Reserve must miss eight games before they're eligible to return. The Eagles placed Jackson on IR on Nov . 5, and he missed the Eagles' last six games. The Giants game Sunday will be his seventh, and the potential wild-card game would be his eighth. That would allow the Eagles to activate him in time for the conference semifinals.

Jackson had two 50-yard touchdown catches in the Eagles' season opener against the Redskins, and those remain the only pass plays of 50 yards or more the Eagles have hit on this year.

The Eagles have also lost Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery to injuries this year, and they released Mack Hollins.

For the first time in franchise history, the Eagles will finish a season without a receiver with 500 yards.

He suffered an abdominal injury in the opening minutes of the Eagles' Week 2 game in Atlanta and elected not to have surgery. He returned for the Bears game in Week 9 but after a five-yard reception he left the game after aggravating the injury and suffering a complete tear of the abdominal muscle.

The Eagles issued a statement the next day saying Jackson had consulted a specialist, who recommended surgery. Noted sports hernia specialist William Meyers performed procedure place on Nov. 5.

Jackson is in his first season back with the Eagles after spending the 2008 through 2013 seasons here and making three Pro Bowls.

He has 365 catches for 6,276 yards and 34 touchdown catches as an Eagle. He trails only Harold Carmichael, Pete Retzlaff and Quick in Eagles history in receiving yards.

Including his years with the Redskins and Buccaneers, Jackson has 598 catches for 10,420 yards and 55 touchdowns.

He ranks 41st in NFL history in receiving yards and 10th with 17.4 yards per catch.

Including returns and running plays, Jackson has 31 career touchdowns of 50 yards or more, second-most in NFL history behind only Jerry Rice's 36. Jackson's 24 TDs of 60 yards or more are most ever.

