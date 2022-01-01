Eagles' Shaun Bradley OK but out for Sunday after fender bender originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles linebacker and special teamer Shaun Bradley is out for the Washington game Sunday after being involved in a minor car accident Saturday morning, the team announced.

Bradley, a native of Westampton and a graduate of Rancocas Valley High School and Temple, was driving to practice Saturday at the NovaCare Complex when the incident occurred.

According to the Eagles, “No serious injuries (were) sustained,” but he is being held out of the game for precautionary reasons with a shoulder injury.

Bradley missed the Giants game this past Sunday while in COVID protocol. He was placed on the Reserve-COVID list the Friday before the game and activated this past Thursday.

Bradley ranks third on the team with 277 special teams snaps, trailing only Andre Chachere (315) and Zach McPhearson (294). Chachere has been on the COVID list since Monday, so it appears the Eagles will be without two of their top three special teams players.

Bradley has played 28 snaps on defense but none since the end of the blowout win over the Lions.