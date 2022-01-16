Eagles' Season Ends With Wild Card Loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Another year, another playoff win for Tom Brady.

Brady’s No. 2-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers cruised to a 31-15 victory over the No. 7-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in the first NFC wild card game.

The Bucs jumped out to a 31-0 lead before the Eagles scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns. It was a similar story in the regular season when these teams met in Philly, as the Bucs led 28-7 before surrendering two late scores for a 28-22 final.

Brady finished 29 of 37 through the air for 271 yards and two touchdowns – one to Rob Gronkowski and one to Mike Evans.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard each had a rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

The Eagles’ touchdowns came from their running backs – Boston Scott scored on a 34-yard rush and Kenneth Gainwell had a 14-yard touchdown reception from Jalen Hurts. Hurts finished 22 of 40 for 247 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

With the win, Brady extended his NFL record of 35 playoff wins and 85 playoff touchdown passes. He has at least one win in 16 of his 19 postseason trips dating back to 2001.

The Bucs will host another playoff game next weekend in the NFC divisional round. They will face the highest remaining seed, which could be the No. 3 Dallas Cowboys, No. 4 Los Angeles Rams or No. 5 Arizona Cardinals.