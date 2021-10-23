Eagles rule out safety Anthony Harris for Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Saturday evening ruled starting safety Anthony Harris out for their game Sunday afternoon against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Harris was listed as questionable with a groin injury and injuries to both hands suffered in the Eagles’ loss to the Buccaneers nine days ago at the Linc.

He practiced on a limited basis Thursday but did not practice Wednesday or Friday.

Harris had been the only member of the Eagles’ defense to play every snap in the first five games before he got hurt.

The Eagles played their first three games this year without their other starting safety, Rodney McLeod, who was still rehabbing following December knee surgery.

Marcus Epps started the opener in place of McLeod, but after he suffered a concussion K’Von Wallace started the next two. Wallace is currently on Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury.

Assuming McLeod and Epps start Sunday, they will be the Eagles’ fourth different starting safety tandem in seven games.

Harris, 30, is in his first year with the Eagles after six seasons with the Vikings. He had 39 tackles and an interception in his first five games.

The Eagles have very little depth at safety behind McLeod and Epps.

With Harris and Wallace out, the Eagles elevated Elijah Riley from the practice squad earlier Saturday. Riley played special teams in five games for the Eagles last year as an undrafted rookie but hasn’t played yet this year.

Slot corner Avonte Maddox can also play safety in an emergency.