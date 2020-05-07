Philadelphia EaglesComplete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia Eagles Eagles Release 2020 Schedule The Philadelphia Eagles released their 2020 schedule Thursday night. Published 32 mins ago • Updated 26 mins ago Philadelphia Eagles’ helmets are seen on the bench during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2015, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez) " data-ellipsis="false"> The Philadelphia Eagles released their 2020 schedule Thursday night. Behold, our 2020 schedule in all its glory.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/oGVKkQVWqv— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 7, 2020 View the full schedule HERE. This story is developing. Check back for updates. This article tagged under: Philadelphia Eaglesnflschedule 0