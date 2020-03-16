Eagles Reach 3-Year Deal With DT Javon Hargrave

The Eagles have agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal with Steelers free agent Javon Hargrave, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark. ESPN first reported the deal.

It's a little bit of a strange move, because Hargrave is an interior lineman, and defensive tackle appears to be one of the Eagles' strongest positions going into the offseason.

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is signed through 2023 at $23 million per year, Malik Jackson is signed through 2022 at $10 million per year and the Eagles re-signed interior lineman Hassan Ridgeway, one of their own free agents, earlier Monday.

Hargrave is 27 and has never made a Pro Bowl. He's 6-foot-2, 305 pounds, and has spent his career with the Steelers playing in a 3-4 defense, but he does have some pass rush ability, with 14 1/2 sacks as a pro and 10 1/2 over the last two years.

According to Spotrac, Hargrave's deal makes him the sixth-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL, behind only Aaron Donald, Cox, Grady Jarrett, Geno Atkins and Jurrell Casey. All have made multiple Pro Bowls except Jarrett, who made his first last year.

(More coming…)

