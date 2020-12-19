Eagles Quietly Hired Highly Regarded Former NFL GM John Dorsey as a Consultant

Eagles quietly hired a highly regarded former NFL GM as a consultant originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A fascinating development with the revelation that John Dorsey, former Chiefs and Browns general manager, has been quietly working as a consultant in the Eagles' front office.

The news came from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, who reported Saturday morning that Dorsey has been working with the Eagles' front office "the past few months."

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

A league source confirmed the news to NBC Sports Philadelphia and said Dorsey's role has been in the area of college and pro scouting.

Dorsey, once a draft pick of the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL, is a highly regarded personnel evaluator but his two tenures as general manager — with the Chiefs and Browns — have both ended relatively quickly.

What exactly his role is with the Eagles and whether he will continue with the organization after this season and how this all impacts Howie Roseman's future isn't clear yet. But just the fact that the franchise felt it was necessary to bring in an experienced and highly regarded former NFL general manager as a consultant is a pretty clear sign that organizationally it was understood — either by Jeff Lurie or by Roseman — that improvements were necessary in the front office's talent evaluation process.

Roseman, the Eagles' GM from 2010 through 2014 and again since 2016, has come under increasing criticism for his drafts as the Super Bowl has drifted farther into the franchise's rear-view mirror.

Although Lurie has reportedly not considered firing Roseman, it's possible to imagine a front office restructure this offseason where Roseman focuses more on his strengths — contracts and salary cap — with Dorsey taking more of a role in player evaluation.

But it's not clear whether Roseman would be OK with that sort of arrangement, and there's also a chance Dorsey will have opportunities as a GM with other teams and he may prefer that to some sort of joint arrangement with Roseman here.

The Eagles have lost two key front-office executives in recent years, with vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas leaving after the 2018 season to become Jets general manager and vice president of football operations Andrew Berry leaving after last season after one year to return to Cleveland and replace Dorsey as Browns general manager

Dorsey, 60, has several interesting ties to the Eagles. He and Doug Pederson were both with the Chiefs from 2013 through 2015, Pederson on Andy Reid's coaching staff and Dorsey as general manager.

Dorsey and Reid go back nearly 30 years. Dorsey was a scout and eventually director of scouting with the Mike Holmgren Packers from 1991 through 1998 and Reid coached under Holmgren in Green Bay from 1992 through 1998.

Dorsey and Reid were reunited in 2013 when Reid became head coach of the Chiefs and Dorsey general manager. Dorsey spent four years in Kansas City before a mutual parting of the ways after the 2016 season.

He became the Browns' GM in 2017 but lasted only three years. He was fired on New Year's Eve last year. It's not clear exactly when he joined the Eagles.

Although Dorsey has a strong reputation as a talent evaluator, he came under criticism in Kansas City for his handling of the salary cap and for his communication skills, including informing one-time Eagle Jeremy Maclin that he'd been released through a voicemail left on his cellphone.

Despite his short stint with the Browns, he did have a significant role in the franchise's turnaround with moves to acquire Odell Beckham Jr., Kareem Hunt and Olivier Vernon.

Dorsey, who attended UConn, spent the 1984 through 1989 seasons as a linebacker and special teamer with the Packers before going into personnel.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube