Eagles place Robey-Coleman on COVID-Reserve list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles placed cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman on the Reserve COVID 19 list Sunday, so he’ll be unavailable for the season-ending game against Washington Sunday night.

It was not immediately clear whether Robey-Coleman tested positive for the virus or came into close contact with someone who tested positive. He would be placed on the COVID list in either case.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

To fill his spot on the game-day roster Sunday night, the Eagles elevated cornerback Jameson Houston from the practice squad.

Undrafted rookie running back Adrian Killins was placed on the Practice Squad COVID list.

Robey-Coleman and Jalen Mills are the only Eagles defensive backs who’ve played all 15 games so far. Both are now out for Sunday.

Robey-Coleman, 28, signed a one-year, $1.35 million contract with the Eagles last offseason as a free agent. He’s started seven games, played 59 percent of the snaps on defense and has 44 tackles, one pass deflection and a fumble recovery.

Houston signed to the Eagles’ practice squad on Nov. 15. He didn’t play on defense but played 15 snaps on special teams as a game-day call-up against the Saints and Cards.

Killins got eight snaps against the 49ers and had a 12-yard loss on his only NFL carry.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube