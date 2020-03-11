The Eagles have officially been awarded three compensatory picks in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

The Eagles were awarded one compensatory pick in the third round (No. 39-103) and two in the fourth round (Nos. 39-145 and 40-146) for the upcoming draft, giving them 10 total. There is a good chance they don't use all 10 picks; the Eagles haven't selected 10 players in a draft since 2011.

Basically, teams get compensatory picks if they lost more compensatory-level free agents than they gained in the previous offseason. Just the Patriots have more comp picks (4) in 2020. Five other teams also got three comp picks.

The Eagles in the last offseason lost Nick Foles, Jordan Hicks and Golden Tate. All three warranted compensatory picks. Meanwhile, the Eagles didn't sign anyone during that period to cancel any of those losses out.

Lost: Nick Foles, Jordan Hicks, Golden Tate

Gained: None

There are three picks in the third round after the Eagles' third-round compensatory pick and their two in the fourth round are the last two picks in that round.

Getting back a fourth-round compensatory pick for Tate definitely softens the blow after they Eagles traded a third-round pick for him during the 2018 season. So the Eagles basically traded their 2019 third-round pick for half a season of Tate and a late fourth-rounder in the 2020 draft.

That third-round pick that went to Detroit in the Tate trade ended up going to Seattle, who picked linebacker Cody Barton.

While the full order hasn't been announced yet, here's an updated look at the Eagles' 10 draft picks in the 2020 draft, which runs April 23-25:

Round 1: No. 21

Round 2: No. 53

Round 3: No. 85

Round 3: No. 103 (compensatory)

Round 4: No. 127

Round 4: No. 145 (compensatory)

Round 4: No. 146 (compensatory)

Round 5: 166

Round 5: 168 (via Patriots for Michael Bennett)

Round 6: 190 (via Falcons in Johnathan Cyprien/Duke Riley trade)

The Eagles don't have their own sixth-round pick this season because of the trade with the Bears to get Jordan Howard. They don't have a seventh because one went back to New England in the Bennett trade. They had another seventh from the DeSean Jackson trade that went back to Atlanta in the Cyprien trade.

Here's what the NFL says about the compensatory pick formula:

"Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year. If a club qualifies for more than four compensatory picks after offsetting each CFA lost by each CFA gained of an equal or higher value, the four highest remaining selections will be awarded to the club."

Just 32 comp picks are awarded each year.

Since 1994, the Eagles have been awarded 35 compensatory picks.

After drafting a total of 10 players in the last two years, the Eagles are excited about the opportunity this spring.

"Going forward we need to infuse youth in this team," Howie Roseman said after the 2019 season ended. "We have 10 draft picks. We think we're going to have 10 draft picks in this draft and we're excited about that. When we look at what the young players did for our team down the stretch, it's a great tribute to them; it's a great tribute to our coaching staff and it's a great tribute to our developmental program that we take a lot of pride in."

