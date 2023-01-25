Eagles' Nick Sirianni Snubbed in Coach of the Year Voting

Nick Sirianni snubbed in Coach of the Year voting originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After leading the Eagles to a franchise-record 14 wins, No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket and a berth in the NFC Championship Game, Nick Sirianni is not one of the three finalists for Coach of the Year.

Giants coach Brian Daboll, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan are the three finalists for the AP award, which will be announced live on NFL Honors Feb. 9 on NBC.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Daboll led the Giants to their first playoff appearance since 2016 and first postseason win since 2011 in his first year as head coach. The Giants were coming off five consecutive losing seasons. Pederson, who was snubbed for Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to the 2017 Super Bowl championship, took the Jaguars to a 9-8 record after they went 4-29 the last two years under Doug Marrone and Urban Meyer. Shanahan led the 49ers to a 13-4 record and a spot in the NFC title game against the Eagles at the Linc Sunday.

MORE: Eagles fans react to Sirianni's Coach of the Year snub

The only Eagles head coaches to win Coach of the Year since the AP first gave out the award in 1957 are Ray Rhodes in 1995 and Andy Reid in 2002.

The Eagles are 23-11 in two years under Sirianni. He’s the second head coach in franchise history to lead the Eagles to the playoffs in his first two years, along with Rhodes in 1995 and 1996, and the Eagles’ 23 wins over the last two years are fourth-most in the NFL.

His .676 winning percentage is 18th-highest among 367 coaches in NFL history with at least two years as a head coach.

Former Eagles assistant coaches to win the award include Ted Marchibroda of the Colts in 1975, Dick Vermeil of the Rams in 1999, Sean Payton in 2006, Ron Rivera in 2013 and 2015, Matt Nagy in 2018 and John Harbaugh in 2019.

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is a finalist for the AP's Assistant Coach of the Year award.

Steichen led the Eagles to the No. 3 ranking in total offense, matching their highest ranking since 1949. The Eagles averaged 28.1 points per game and also ranked fourth on third down, third in total first downs, fifth in rushing yards per game, third in passing yards per play, third in red zone and fourth on fourth down.

They scored 38 points Saturday in their conference semifinal round win over the Giants, the 3rd-most points in Eagles postseason history behind the 58-37 wild-card win over the Lions at the Vet in 1995 and the 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis in 2017.

The other candidates for Assistant Coach of the Year are 49ers defensive coordinator and former Eagles linebacker DeMeco Ryans, who goes head-to-head vs. Steichen Sunday; and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who led Detroit to a No. 4 ranking in total offense.

The Assistant Coach of the Year award has only been given out since 2014, and no Eagles coach has won it, although three former Eagles assistants have – Todd Bowles in 2014, Wade Phillips in 2015 and Pat Shurmur in 2017.