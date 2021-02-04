Eagles Net $260K for Autism Foundation From Fan Cutout Sales

While fans were barred from attending most Philadelphia Eagles games this season, the team was able to raise $260,000 in net proceeds for charity through the sale of cardboard cutouts that occupied seats at Lincoln Financial Field, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The beneficiary of the cutout sales was the Eagles Autism Foundation. With the help of the cutout initiative, the foundation has now passed the $10 million mark in money raised to support autism research and programs since its launch in May 2018.

"This past year has been different in a lot of ways," said Ryan Hammond, the foundation's executive director. "We looked at how we could be creative and raise funds for the foundation while continuing to engage with the community. The cutouts seemed liked a great way to do that."

The Eagles lets fans submit photos to be used for a cutout, put on display in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field, at a cost of $100 each — with discounts provided for multiple purchases.

