Eagles Nation Reacts to Harold Carmichael’s Long-Overdue Call to the Hall of Fame

It's a good morning for Eagles fans everywhere.

After decades of waiting, Eagles legend Harold Carmichael is finally heading to Canton, Ohio, as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The announcement came on Wednesday morning that Carmichael is one of 10 senior inductees for the 2020 class as a part of the NFL's 100th anniversary.

To anyone who has ever met Carmichael, the outpouring of love and congratulatory messages on Wednesday morning are not surprising. Carmichael absolutely deserved to get to Canton based on merit, but he also happens to be just about the nicest guy in Philly.

Hearing him get the actual phone call is something else.

Exclusive Look: HOF President David Baker calls @lookitin to inform him that he has been elected to the Hall of Fame.#PFHOF20 | @Eagles pic.twitter.com/qYH2ZfwvNs — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 15, 2020

On Wednesday, the entire Eagles family has been reacting to the long overdue news that the Eagles' record-holder for catches, yards and touchdowns is finally getting his gold jacket.

Here are a few of their reactions:

"Angelo, I am so happy this morning. Words do not describe my feeling. At long last, Harold Carmichael has been named to the Hall Of Fame. This is so long overdue. Every Eagles fan right now, just had a great toast and rejoiced." — @mreeseeagles — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 15, 2020

Congratulations to Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael!

Love you man!

Can’t wait for the trip to Canton! — Ron Jaworski (@JawsCEOQB) January 15, 2020

I’m so PROUD and HAPPY right now!!!! This man is so humble and kind. Not to mention he was one of if not the BEST WR to play during his era. Met #HaroldCarmichael in 1998 when I first arrived in Philadelphia. He’s been a big bro, mentor and most importantly a friend. @lookitin pic.twitter.com/lswq7QryGv — @Ike58Reese (@Ike58Reese) January 15, 2020

This is a big day. My friend and brother finally gets his just due. Big H will have a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — Mike Quick (@MikeQuickSix) January 15, 2020

Dude ! Harold Carmichael going to the hall of Fame!!! #FlyEaglesFly #HBCUMade — Hugh Douglas (@Bighugh53) January 15, 2020

Congratulations to my man Harold Carmichael!!!! pic.twitter.com/WyqqiTedBE — Tra Thomas (@72TraThomas) January 15, 2020

A legend on and off the field, Harold Carmichael revolutionized the wide receiver position.#FlyEaglesFly — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 15, 2020

So happy for this deserving man. Great player and even better person. Congrats. https://t.co/th8jqry7DB — David Akers (@David2Akers) January 15, 2020

.@nflcommish congratulating @lookitin for being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



Roger Goodell will be on @gmfb today at 9:30 am.#PFHOF20 | @Eagles pic.twitter.com/LhvlEjf2YJ — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 15, 2020

