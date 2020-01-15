Eagles Nation Reacts to Harold Carmichael’s Long-Overdue Call to the Hall of Fame

It's a good morning for Eagles fans everywhere.
After decades of waiting, Eagles legend Harold Carmichael is finally heading to Canton, Ohio, as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The announcement came on Wednesday morning that Carmichael is one of 10 senior inductees for the 2020 class as a part of the NFL's 100th anniversary.
To anyone who has ever met Carmichael, the outpouring of love and congratulatory messages on Wednesday morning are not surprising. Carmichael absolutely deserved to get to Canton based on merit, but he also happens to be just about the nicest guy in Philly.
Hearing him get the actual phone call is something else.
On Wednesday, the entire Eagles family has been reacting to the long overdue news that the Eagles' record-holder for catches, yards and touchdowns is finally getting his gold jacket.
Here are a few of their reactions: