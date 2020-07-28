Eagles' Marquise Goodwin Opts Out of the 2020 Season

Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin plans to opt out of the 2020 season, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn has confirmed.

Goodwin is the first Eagles player to opt out of the upcoming season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goodwin, 29, became a father in February after struggling to start a family. That struggle was documented in this ESPN story.

According to NFL Network, Goodwin is concerned about the safety of his young family.

Source: #Eagles speedy WR Marquise Goodwin plans to opt-out for the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. He has informed the team, who traded for him during the draft. Goodwin has a 5-month daughter after his wife previously had three miscarriages. Family is the most important. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2020

The Eagles acquired the veteran receiver from San Francisco during the draft to add some much-needed speed. The Eagles got Goodwin in a trade with the 49ers for a swap of late-round picks and then got him to agree to a contract restructure.

But now his restructured contract will pause until next season. Goodwin had accepted a contract restructure of a one-year deal earlier this offseason. According to a league source, Goodwin's one-year deal is worth $1.35 million. That will be his salary if he's on the team in 2020.

According to the COVID Amendments to the CBA, players who voluntarily opt out of the season will receive a $150,000 salary advance. Players with higher risks who opt out are eligible for a stipend of $350,000.

Goodwin probably wasn't even a lock to make the Eagles' roster in 2020, but he was some insurance for a position that was decimated by injury last season. And the former Olympian offered the Eagles some more speed on offense, which was an element missing last season. Without him, the Eagles might need to rely more on rookies Jalen Reagor, John Hightower and Quez Watkins.

While Goodwin has struggled to stay healthy (he has missed 12 games in the last two years), the Eagles didn't give up much to get him so the trade was probably still worth it.

Goodwin's best NFL season came with the 49ers in 2017, when he caught 56 passes for 962 yards (17.2) and 2 touchdowns. Goodwin began his career in 2013 after the Bills selected him in the third round out of Texas.

