Eagles' Lane Johnson Will Miss Rest of Season Due to Ankle Surgery

By Reuben Frank

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) is helped off the field after an injury during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said Friday morning he’ll undergo season-ending surgery to repair his long-injured left ankle.

Johnson announced the news to the Philadelphia media on a Zoom call. He said he faces a four- or five-month recovery, which would have him back for the start of next season if all goes well.

Johnson, who said the injury originally dates back to a game against the Jaguars in 2018, underwent surgery on the ankle in August and missed the opener, but he said he continued aggravating the injury as this season went on.

“It’s been difficult trying to play at a high level … but it’s part of the game,” he said. “It’s something I knew that I would struggle with throughout the year. It’s just something that hasn’t improved much.”

Johnson, who’s also dealt with knee and shoulder injuries this year, made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three years and was voted 1st-Team All-Pro in 2017. 

He said the surgery, which hasn’t yet been scheduled, will repair the deltoid ligament in his left ankle.

“Essentially, (it’s) from all the high ankle sprains and damage I’ve had done to my ankle,” he said.

“It’s like the inside of my ankle has collapsed so a lot of my power and push-off that I normally have isn’t there, so that’s really where I’m at. Early in the year I had some difficulties like a stress fracture was forming from the tightrope surgery (in August), so that was kind of ongoing, so just more of the same. Been rolled up on a few times. At times I thought I was making progress but I’d get rolled up on and set back to where I am now.”

Johnson said he believes Matt Pryor will replace him at right tackle. The Eagles have already used nine different starting offensive lines in 10 games.

A year ago this week, Johnson signed a four-year, $72 million contract extension that runs through 2025.

Philadelphia EaglesLane Johnson
